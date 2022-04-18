 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/18/22 - Pats shift for speed but roster-building a marathon, not sprint

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Damien Harris
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell show two paths to becoming craft prospects; Plus, Josh McDaniels on the Derek Carr contract negotiations; thoughts on Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Stephon Gilmore; and Bill Belichick turns 70.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: ‘A mysterious year’ — twelve people in NFL draft rooms share notes on picks, prospects & trades.
  • Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: NFL Draft: What we’re hearing about the first 12 picks; Plus, quick thoughts on the Derek Carr contract, Baker Mayfield podcast appearance and more.
  • Mike Reiss and NFL Nation (ESPN) Your team vs. The Hoodie: As Bill Belichick turns 70, here’s how every NFL franchise has fared since he took over the Patriots
  • Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) Which available free agents can still be key contributors?
  • Jeff Legwold (ESPN) NFL draft 2022: The all-outlier prospect team, including the biggest, smallest and most unique players in the class.
  • Gary Davenport (Bleacher Report) A draft do-over for every NFL team over the past decade. Patriots: (2019) WR Deebo Samuel instead of N’Keal Harry.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Stephon Gilmore looking forward to “clean slate” with Colts.

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...