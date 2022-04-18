New England Patriots links 4/18/22 - Pats shift for speed but roster-building a marathon, not sprint

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker and Free Agent Tracker.
- Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots calendar.
- Mike Dussault scouts the top 50 Patriots draft fits for 2022.
- Erik Scalavino highlights Player personnel director Matt Groh talking draft and teambuilding.
- Press Conference transcript: Matt Groh.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Berj Najarian will run the 2022 Boston Marathon, but that’s nothing compared to his Armenian ancestors.
- Patriots Foundation hosts Operation Shower to provide “Welcome Baby” boxes to expecting military mothers. (1 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots’ 21st pick doesn’t look like a top spot for a cornerback; Belichick at 70; Defending Dolphins; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Patriots shouldn’t pass on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Special teams facing big changes in 2022; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Matt Patricia’s name continues to pop up in all things Patriots; More.
- Andrew Callahan explains how the Patriots defense might finally be getting faster — and lighter, too.
- Zack Cox talks about how the throwback linebacker is falling out of fashion across the NFL and the Patriots might be changing with the times.
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots want to get on the fast track when it comes to improving team speed.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Need for speed: Patriots NFL draft target in LB Nakobe Dean?
- Tim Crowley highlights Jabrill Peppers saying he is ready to add speed to the Patriots defense.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Cornerbacks.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL draft Big Board: Versatile WR Khalil Shakir leads first tier.
- Dakota Randall spotlights six NFL draft prospects who check all those Patriots boxes.
- Zack Cox tells us what there is to learn from Bill Belichck’s trading history.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: What are some under-the-radar needs for the Pats in the draft?
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Who could New England trade up for in the draft?
- Andy Hart ranks the 5 most important people in the Patriots organization.
- Tyler Lamb (Gillette Gazette) Friday Forecast: Patriots’ offensive play-caller?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) 30 For 30: What top draft prospects met with the Patriots: Offensive and Defensive.
- Alex Barth passes along a report the Patriots are hosting second projected first round tackle for pre-draft visit
- Sara Marshall (Gillette Gazette) Best defensive fits for the Patriots in the 2022 draft.
- Andrew Callahan highlights Matt Groh assessing wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots LB Mack Wilson overcame rough road on his way to New England.
- Adam London highlights Albert Breer explaining why he believes Bill Belichick will leave the Patriots in good shape when he’s ready to walk away.
- Sara Marshall (Gillette Gazette) The Patriots’ prospect profile: Nakobe Dean.
- Kevyn Godwin (Gillette Gazette) The Patriots’ prospect profile: D’Eriq King.
- Tom Shaw-Mellors (PatsPropaganda) Patriots mock draft check-in.
- Andrew Callahan makes his Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick adds No. 1 corner, Alabama wide receiver.
- Cole Thompson (PatriotMaven) Patriots 7-round mock draft: Defensive star at linebacker or cornerback?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell show two paths to becoming craft prospects; Plus, Josh McDaniels on the Derek Carr contract negotiations; thoughts on Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Stephon Gilmore; and Bill Belichick turns 70.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: ‘A mysterious year’ — twelve people in NFL draft rooms share notes on picks, prospects & trades.
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: NFL Draft: What we’re hearing about the first 12 picks; Plus, quick thoughts on the Derek Carr contract, Baker Mayfield podcast appearance and more.
- Mike Reiss and NFL Nation (ESPN) Your team vs. The Hoodie: As Bill Belichick turns 70, here’s how every NFL franchise has fared since he took over the Patriots
- Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) Which available free agents can still be key contributors?
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) NFL draft 2022: The all-outlier prospect team, including the biggest, smallest and most unique players in the class.
- Gary Davenport (Bleacher Report) A draft do-over for every NFL team over the past decade. Patriots: (2019) WR Deebo Samuel instead of N’Keal Harry.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Stephon Gilmore looking forward to “clean slate” with Colts.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Erin Walsh (Bleacher Report) Report: ‘Completely ridiculous’ to say Tom Brady played role in Arians’ retirement.
