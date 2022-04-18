Mac Jones leading the charge as Patriots kick off their 2022 offseason workout program

NFL teams are busy these days, not just because of the draft being just 10 days away: Monday marks the beginning of the offseason workout program for 13 teams. Among those are the New England Patriots, who will welcome a significant portion of their players to Gillette Stadium for the first time since January.

How many players will report remains to be seen; with the exception of mandatory minicamp all spring workouts are strictly voluntary. However, it would not be a surprise if quite a few players will in fact show up to participate in the first phase of these workouts.

Leading the charge will be quarterback Mac Jones, who is in his first full offseason with the club after getting drafted in the first round last year:

Hey guess what...



WE'RE BACK pic.twitter.com/USIadkm3cN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 18, 2022

Also spotted on the pictures shared by the Patriots are running back Damien Harris, cornerback Malcolm Butler and linebacker Josh Uche.

Also expected to participate are, among others, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Jonnu Smith as well as several players who have offseason workout bonuses in their respective contracts. In total, 13 players would benefit financially from participation.

The first phase of those workouts will focus entirely on strength and conditioning work, and be led by assistant coaches Moses Cabrera and Deron Mayo. Per the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2020, players are allowed to spend only 90 minutes on the field each day and two hours in total at the club facility under team directive.

That first phase will last two weeks, with the second and third subsequently adding on-field individual and group instruction led by the rest of the coaching staff.

The third phase, set to begin in May, will also feature 10 days worth of organized team activity practices as well as the aforementioned mandatory minicamp (June 7-9). At the moment, June 17 is scheduled as the final day of New England’s offseason work.