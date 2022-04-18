The New England Patriots opened the first phase of their offseason workout program on Monday, and it appears that they had some solid attendance. Despite those workouts being voluntary in nature, several players showed up at Gillette Stadium.

While a full roll call is impossible from the outside and with limited information available, photos shared on the Patriots’ website show that at least 30 of the team’s players participated on Monday. The actual number is likely higher, meaning that a significant portion of the 69 men currently under contract was present.

That group included multiple starter-level players and team leaders, listed here in alphabetical order:

WR Nelson Agholor: Agholor already participated in the recent throwing session with quarterback Mac Jones down in Florida. He is entering his second season as a Patriot.

DT Henry Anderson: Anderson ended the 2021 season on injured reserve after tearing his pectoral. His contract was restructured earlier during the offseason.

C David Andrews: The long-time team captain will be the anchor of a new-look offensive line: the Patriots saw Ted Karras depart in free agency and later traded fellow starting guard Shaq Mason.

TE Devin Asiasi: The third-year man had a quiet 2021 season behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. With both back in the fold this year, his position on the team is not set in stone.

WR Kendrick Bourne: Another participant in the recent workout in Florida, Bourne is also entering his second season as a Patriot. He showed some solid chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones last season.

CB Malcolm Butler: Back at Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2018, Butler has a financial interest in participating in offseason workouts: he has a $250,000 workout bonus in his contract.

OT Yodny Cajuste: Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Cajuste is in a do-or-die situation after three quiet seasons. The 2022 offseason is his first not impacted by recovery from an injury.

DT Byron Cowart: Cowart spent the entire 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list. The former fifth-round pick projects as a depth player along the interior defensive line.

OL Drew Desjarlais: The fourth overall pick of the 2019 CFL Draft, Desjarlais joined the Patriots earlier this offseason. He will compete for one of the vacant starting guard jobs.

OL Yasir Durant: A trade acquisition by the Patriots last year, Durant also factors into the mix along the O-line. He is in his first ever offseason in New England.

RB Damien Harris: Harris is entering the final season of his rookie pact. He is projected as the Patriots’ lead early-down running back yet again.

OT Justin Herron: Herron served as the Patriots’ OT3 the last two seasons. The former sixth-round draft pick plays a valuable role but will likely again not compete for a starting role in 2022.

QB Mac Jones: After getting drafted 15th overall last season and earning the Patriots’ starting quarterback gig, Jones is in line for a serious second-year jump. He is going through his first full offseason, and had an active offseason — participating in throwing sessions both in Florida and New England.

TE Dalton Keene: The former third-round draft pick missed the entire 2021 season. With Jakob Johnson no longer part of the team, Keene might factor into the fullback mix.

WR Jakobi Meyers: Meyers has yet to sign his restricted free agency tender, but that seems like a formality at this point in time. The former rookie free agent participating in workouts is a good sign.

CB Jalen Mills: With J.C. Jackson leaving in free agency, Mills projects as New England’s number one cornerback at the moment. Time will tell whether or not this status changes.

RB/WR Ty Montgomery: The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year contract in free agency. He is no lock to make the team, though.

WR Tre Nixon: Hand-picked by Ernie Adams in last year’s draft, Nixon spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad. He will get another chance to compete for a roster spot in 2022.

K Quinn Nordin: With Nick Folk returning, Nordin’s outlook is uncertain. Nonetheless, the youngster is participating in this part of offseason workouts for the first time ever.

RB Devine Ozigbo: Ozigbo joined the Patriots’ practice squad last regular season. Like other players on this list, he too is going through his first New England offseason experience.

WR DeVante Parker: The Patriots acquired Parker from Miami earlier this month. He already joined Mac Jones and some of his teammates in Florida after the trade, and now joins forces with them in Foxborough as well.

S Jabrill Peppers: A former first-round draft pick, Peppers joined the Patriots as a free agent in March. He is six months removed form partially tearing his ACL.

LB Ronnie Perkins: Coming off a de facto redshirt rookie season, Perkins is trying to finally earn a regular spot in the outside linebacker rotation. Participating in the team’s voluntary workouts is a good start.

OL William Sherman: Sherman is in a similar situation as Perkins. A 2021 draft pick, he is trying to earn a more prominent role in his second season.

TE Jonnu Smith: The Patriots’ high-priced free agent addition did not participate in voluntary workouts in 2021. This year is different, even though it remains to be seen if his production will increase as a result.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Coming off a strong rookie season, Stevenson is also going through his first full NFL offseason. He is expected to share early-down touches with Damien Harris in 2022.

QB Jarrett Stidham: With Mac Jones not going anywhere and Brian Hoyer re-signed, Stidham faces an unclear future heading into a contract year. Nonetheless, he is part of the voluntary workout group just like last year.

RB J.J. Taylor: Taylor is no lock to make the team, but he is actively participating this offseason. He too was among the players working out with Mac Jones in Florida.

LB Josh Uche: The Patriots are likely expecting Uche to show some serious growth in Year 3. The Michigan man was a second-round draft pick two years ago.

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: Wise Jr.’s contract was restructured earlier this year, but this did not change his status as a roster lock. Even with job wrapped up, he is participating in voluntary workouts.

Over the next two weeks, those 30 men plus their mystery teammates not spotted will go through the work and conditioning program under the guidance of assistant coaches Moses Cabrera and Deron Mayo. The offseason workload will start to increase throughout May, with mandatory minicamp scheduled for early June.