New England Patriots links 4/19/22 - Spring fling: Workouts, Butler back, prototypical Pats; More

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Erik Scalavino explains how the Patriots offseason workouts are structured.
- Erik Scalavino recaps Malcolm Butler’s first presser in his second stint with New England.
- Alexandra Francisco checks out the mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents.
- Highlights: Patriots players arrive for offseason program. (>1 min. video)
- Highlights: Get ready for the 2022 NFL draft. (>1 min. video)
- Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Defensive Line (14 min.) and Linebackers (12 min. video).
- Photos: Patriots report back to Gillette Stadium.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots open voluntary workout program: Which players attending?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots/NFL things to know. 1) The New England Patriots are officially back at work getting ready for the upcoming season, with Monday officially marking the start of the offseason program.
- Tim Crowley passes along a report that Bill Belichick has become more involved than in recent years.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Realistic targets who fit New England’s mold based on scheme fit, athletic testing, intangibles, and other Belichick trends. Tiers 41-50 - 31-40.
- Phil Perry profiles prototypical Patriots cornerbacks in this year’s draft class.
- Matt Dolloff explores whether the Patriots would trade up in the first round for a cornerback.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) One cornerback the Patriots could target in every round of the 2022 draft.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Safeties.
- Cole Thompson (PatriotMaven) Patriots draft: Which LB best fits Belichick’s defense?
- Tyler Lamb (Gillette Gazette) The Patriots’ prospect profile: Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Matt Groh explains why Patriots’ prototypical LBs ‘no longer exist.
- Alex Mullin (Gillette Gazette) Breakout candidates for Patriots’ offense.
- Evan Lazar gives us. his top 10 WR fits for New England.
- Nick O’Malley explains this year’s draft has more quality WRs than ever, but says the Patriots ‘can’t just sit around’ hoping to get one.
- Karen Guregian tries to make sense of Malcolm Butler’s unexpected return to the Patriots, suggests it’s because the timing is right and they need each other now.
- Mark Daniels attributes Malcom Butler’s return to Butler being able to keep his silence. /Neither Guregian nor Daniels mention Butler’s admission that he wasn’t ready to play.
- Michael Hurley mentions the Malcolm Butler Super Bowl benching that he and Belichick had resolved privately after that Super Bowl, and how Butler continues to keep it private.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots LB Josh Uche talks mental health in a recent interview (full transcript).
- Conor Roche picks out eight funny moments that define Bill Belichick. “We’re on to 71.”
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: The Patriots celebrate Easter and Passover.
- Chad Finn tweeted out that the long-awaited 10th episode of “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” will debut April 25 at 11 p.m. on ESPN+. Brady has “retired” and returned since the ninth episode aired in January.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Trailer for final episode of “Man In The Arena” released.
- CBS Boston reports Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen to compete in ‘The Match.’
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down and discuss some Patriots-centric mock draft selections including LSU CB Cordale Flott, Georgia DL Jordan Davis and more. (53 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Insider notes: The surprising No. 1 pick some GMs expect, why two QBs will go top 10 and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: NFL Offseason workouts evolving to help players.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Draft bold observations: 8 unconventional takeaways from studying this draft class.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Three changes NFL should make to the draft, plus unveiling a 2022 mock draft that features all 262 picks.
- Mike Band (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats model’s can’t-miss prospects.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NBC announces Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark as SNF broadcast team.
- Charles Davis (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth at 21.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0. Pats pick Florida DB Kaiir Elam at 21.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL seven-round mock draft: A look at all 262 picks. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) NFL investigating Browns after Hue Jackson’s tanking allegations.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL expects Browns investigation to conclude soon.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady’s new ESPN interview ignores the biggest questions from an eventful offseason. /If the questions were asked and Brady denied the plot the media made up about him, would Florio be satisfied? No. Treating Brady like the psychopath he would have to be for this plot to be true, you would chalk up his denials to him being a psychopath.
Loading comments...