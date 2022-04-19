The New England Patriots’ Hall of Fame voting process is entering its final stage, and three men are left standing. As was announced by The Hall on Tuesday, Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork have been named as this year’s finalists.

All three have been multi-year cornerstones of the Patriots’ teams of the early 2000s, and deserving to make it in at one point. That said, only one of them will emerge as the winner of this year’s vote. As always, the fans will make the final decision.

G Logan Mankins: A first-round draft pick in 2005, Mankins developed into one of the best guards in football during his nine years in New England. Along the way, he played in 147 regular season and playoff games and was voted to six Pro Bowls, the NFL’s Team of the 2010s, and the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary Team.

LB Mike Vrabel: Before becoming one of the NFL’s better head coaches, Vrabel spent eight highly successful seasons as a member of the Patriots’ linebacker group. As such, he appeared in 142 games, registered 56 sacks and helped the organization win three Super Bowls. A member of its 50th Anniversary Team, Vrabel also stood out as a part-time tight end: he turned all 10 of his career receptions into touchdowns.

DT Vince Wilfork: Wilfork was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 draft and went on to spend 11 seasons with the team. One of the best defensive tackles of his era, he appeared in a combined 179 regular season and playoff games for New England and won two Super Bowl rings. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the Patriots’ Teams of the 2000s and 2010s, as well as their 50th Anniversary squad.

The finalist receiving the most fan votes will eventually become the next inductee into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, and enter the franchise’s hallowed halls later this year. While Mike Vrabel has previously reached the final round, Vince Wilfork and Logan Mankins are strong first-year candidates.

So, with that said, who has your vote? Click here to cast your official vote on the Patriots’ website, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.