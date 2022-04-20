New England Patriots links 4/20/22 - Breaking down the pre-draft roster; Plus, MOAR mocks!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots announce 2022 Hall of Fame finalists. Highlights: Logan Mankins (2 min. video) - Vince Wilfork (2 min. video) - Mike Vrabel (2 min. video)
- Erik Scalavino tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles.
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/19: Hall of Fame finalists, who will the Patriots pick at 21? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian breaks down the roster ahead of the NFL Draft: ‘For the record, the Patriots have added 15 players via free agency and trades since the start of the NFL’s new year March 16. They currently have 70 players signed, with the expectation of taking 90 to training camp. They’ll add more with their eight selections in the draft.’
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Realistic targets who fit New England’s mold. Tiers 41-50 - 31-40 - 21-30.
- Zack Cox breaks down all of Bill Belichick’s 22 Patriots drafts to see what we can learn.
- Andrew Callahan picks potential Patriots safeties in the draft: Is Devin McCourty’s replacement in this class?
- Mike Cole offers a quick collection of recent Patriots mock draft picks that point to a potential solid first-round bet.
- Andy Hart suggests the Patriots should trade up in the draft.
- Justin Leger notes Mel Kiper is wondering if the Pats will trade up for one of these draft prospects.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Patriots prospect profile: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir.
- Dakota Randall thumbnails five running back prospects for New England.
- Evan Lazar gives us his top 10 linebacker fits for New England.
- Cole Thompson (PatriotMaven) How does WR DeVante Parker change the Patriots draft plan? The franchise is still looking for a legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher.
- Darren Hartwell recaps who Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have the Patriots selecting in their new new three-round NFL Mock Draft.
- Khari Thompson gives us three big takeaways from Mel Kiper’s latest Patriots NFL Draft speculation.
- Nick O’Malley relays Mel Kiper Jr. explaining why the Patriots have struggled with wide receivers in the draft.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) NFL mock draft: Can Patriots pass LB Devin Lloyd at 21?
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Update on Dont’a Hightower’s free agency situation.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Highlights from day one of Patriots OTA’s.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) The three finalists for enshrinement into Patriots Hall of Fame revealed: Mike Vrabel, Logan Mankins, Vince Wilfork.
- Michael Hurley explains why Mike Vrabel gets his vote for the Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Richie Whitt (PatriotMaven) How much is Bill Belichick motivated to win without Brady?
- Dakota Randall finds Matthew Judon is now tweeting at A.J. Brown as the Titans WR seeks a new contract.
- Mike Kadlick notes the Patriots are not expected to make the 2022 postseason according to oddsmakers.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Eric Moody (ESPN) 2022 NFL draft challenge: Prop guide and cheat sheet.
- Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL draft prospect rankings: Final Big Board top 262.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft bold observations: Eight unconventional takeaways from studying this draft class.
- Charles Robinson and Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) The 2022 All-Juice Team: Terez Paylor’s kind of guys in the draft.
- Draft debate (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?
- Bill Barnwell (ESPN) NFL mock draft 2022 with all trades. Patriots trade No. 21 pick with the ‘desperate’ Bears.
- Conor Orr (SI) 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devin lloyd at 21.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL seven-round mock draft. Pats pick USC WR Drake London at 21.
- Peter Schrager (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Washington CB Trent McDuffie at 21.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Consensus 2022 NFL Mock Draft from 12 mock drafts.
- Next Gen Stats (NFL.com) Top 5 RB prospects by draft score. (1.47 min. video)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jenna Laine (ESPN) Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says ‘no discussions’ of Dolphins rumors or new contract with quarterback Tom Brady.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins GM Chris Grier declines comment on Tom Brady reports.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) The long-delayed final episode of Tom Brady’s self-styled miniseries is coming. And it has a lot of explaining to do. /No, no it doesn’t.
