New England Patriots links 4/21/22 - Pats may put special emphasis on special teams in the draft

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Inside the Patriots numbers: 2022 NFL Draft.
- 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Ballot: Vote for the nominee you feel is most deserving of enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame: Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel or Vince Wilfork.
LOCAL LINKS
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots/NFL things to know. 1) One offseason Patriots free agent has yet to sign a contract with the Patriots, or any other team for that matter, heading into 2022 and it sounds like it’s more of a personal choice at this point rather than a lack of options.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Realistic targets who fit New England’s mold. Tiers 41-50 - 31-40 - 21-30 - 11-20.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Steve’s draft board: Defensive players the Patriots could draft.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) Best fits at receiver for the Patriots in 2022 draft.
- Karen Guregian spotlights eight linebackers in the draft that stand out as perfect Patriot fits.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Special teams. This could be a special teams-heavy draft for the Patriots.
- Bri Amaranthus (SI Patriots Country) Patriots draft target? HBCU LB James Houston IV compared to Defensive Rookie of Year Micah Parsons.
- Mike D’Abate (SI Patriots Country) Eason ... Bledsoe ... Edelman ... Parker? New Patriots WR claims revered No. 11.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFanDevante Parker to wear No. 11 with the Patriots.
- Tim Crowley tells us every Patriots player spotted at day 1 of off-season workouts.
- Mike D’Abate (SI Patriots Country) WR N’Keal Harry no-showing workouts, days numbered?
- Cole Thompson (SI Patriots Country) 49ers WR Deebo Samuel requests trade: Patriots an option?
- Dakota Randall explains why the Patriots should make a rare exception and go all in for Deebo Samuel.
- Mike Cole says of course the Patriots should want Deebo Samuel, but explains why they can’t make deal.
- Mike D’Abate (SI Patriots Country) NFL mock draft: Can Patriots pass LB Devin Lloyd at 21?
- Timm Hamm (SI Patriots Country) Robert Kraft: Another 10 years for Belichick? Winning is fun, and when it’s a habit, retirement always seems so far away.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Joe Judge reportedly had ‘blowups at practice’ with Patriots WRs in 2019.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Mock draft with BGC “Patriots type” players.
- Adam London highlights Bobby Wagner saying that the Patriots were not one of the teams that came calling when he hit the open market.
- Mike Fisher (SI PatriotsCountry) Patriots ex Tom Brady concedes: “I know I don’t have a lot left, I really do. I know I’m at the end of my career,”
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Could the Jets draft yet another lineman in the first round? Plus, players who could go lower in the draft than expected, the top five QBs in the NFL and more.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Aaron Donald contract considerations as perennial All-Pro seeks a new market deal with Rams.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft Top 150 Big Board: The good news is that if your team is set at QB, there is depth at WR, EDGE, DB and OL.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Draft trade rumors: The 11 most likely scenarios to move up, down in Round 1.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Which teams could try to trade for Deebo Samuel? Patriots included.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Deebo Samuel landing spots: Five possible destinations for 49ers All-Pro receiver after reported trade request. No Pats.
- Kaelen Jones (The Ringer) The eight best landing spots for Deebo Samuel. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Players take effort to limit offseason programs behind the scenes for 2022.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL mock draft 2022: 7-round edition. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Tom Brady explains why he returned to NFL after brief retirement: ‘Still a place for me on the field’.
