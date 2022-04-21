 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 4/21/22 - Pats may put special emphasis on special teams in the draft

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Matthew Slater celebrates a touchdown
Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Could the Jets draft yet another lineman in the first round? Plus, players who could go lower in the draft than expected, the top five QBs in the NFL and more.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Aaron Donald contract considerations as perennial All-Pro seeks a new market deal with Rams.
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft Top 150 Big Board: The good news is that if your team is set at QB, there is depth at WR, EDGE, DB and OL.
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Draft trade rumors: The 11 most likely scenarios to move up, down in Round 1.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Which teams could try to trade for Deebo Samuel? Patriots included.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Deebo Samuel landing spots: Five possible destinations for 49ers All-Pro receiver after reported trade request. No Pats.
  • Kaelen Jones (The Ringer) The eight best landing spots for Deebo Samuel. No Pats.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Players take effort to limit offseason programs behind the scenes for 2022.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL mock draft 2022: 7-round edition. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Tom Brady explains why he returned to NFL after brief retirement: ‘Still a place for me on the field’.

