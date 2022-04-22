New England Patriots links 4/22/22 - Top needs, perfect prospects, prototypical Pats; More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Erik Scalavino takes a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for 2022.
- Mike Dussault talks with new Patriots WR DeVante Parker, who cites fans, offensive system as part of why he made the AFC East jump to New England.
- Alexendra Francisco reports legendary Patriots running back Kevin Faulk is among Reese’s Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees.
- Press Conference: DeVante Parker (10.44 min. video)
- Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition. (1 min. video)
- Draft Throwback: Devin McCourty. (>1 min. video)
- Patriots draft prospect review: Cornerbacks. (11 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/21: NFL draft preview, which draft receivers fit best with Mac Jones, what can DeVante Parker bring to New England’s offense. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan discusses Daniel Jeremiah identifying the Patriots’ top need: ‘They’ve got to get some more dynamic players, some more difference-making players...and being more explosive offensively.’
- Zack Cox highlights NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah talking about a few prospects who’d be perfect first-round fits for New England in this year’s draft.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Realistic targets who fit New England’s mold. Tiers 41-50 - 31-40 - 21-30 - 11-20 - Top ten.
- Karen Guregian spotlights eight receivers in the 2022 draft that stand out as perfect Patriot fits, from two Alabama standouts to a slew of different slot options.
- Phil Perry profiles some prototypical inside linebackers for the Patriots in this yea’s draft class.
- Michael DeVito (MusketFire) 2 outside linebackers the Patriots must consider in 2022 NFL Draft.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Clazzy Clare does the Draft: Cornerbacks - Edge.
- Richie Whitt (SI Patriots Country) Lucky 21: Patriots rich history with 1st-Round draft position.
- Mark Daniels profiles some local prospects who could earn a chance to play on Sundays.
- Mike D’Abate (SI Patriots Country) Patriots new WR DeVante Parker on Mac Jones: ‘Nice arm.’
- Zack Cox talks about what DeVante Parker saw from Mac Jones in his first Patriots workout.
- Mike D’Abate (SI Patriots Country) Return of the Pat? Patriots poised to resurrect iconic logo.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need a No. 1 receiver like Deebo Samuel to be contenders?
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Why more Pats free agent signings could be coming; Plus: Jordan Davis or Jameson Williams?
- Cole Thompson (SI Patriots Country) Deebo to Patriots? Trent Brown makes pitch for 49ers star.
- Adam Weinrib (MusketFire) This Deebo Samuel-Patriots trade could actually work.
- Nick O’Malley’s Draft Notebook: Patriots mock draft with WR sleepers and a ‘guard/fullback’ who played D-II with Kyle Dugger.
- Mike Luciano (MusketFire) 3 draft day trades New England Patriots should consider.
- Mark Daniels offers his Patriots mock draft 3: Here’s how the Pats can build for the future with this year’s picks. Pats pick Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning at 21.
- Zack Cox offers his l6th attempted Patriots mock draft: Pats buck tradition after first-round trade.
- Mike Kadlick explains why Jimmy Garoppolo is once again an un-tradable asset.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Draft prospect breakdown & Derek’s mock draft. (65 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Trader Bill, defensive priorities and draft diamonds in the rough for the Patriots. (43 min. video)
- Patriots Wire podcast: Patriots 3-round mock draft includes an impossible decision in Round 1. (41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Marcel Louis-Jacques and Mike Reiss (ESPN) WR DeVante Parker says he ‘chose’ to be traded to the Patriots.
- Christian D’Andrea (USA Today) Patriots might be finally bringing back their awesome Pat Patriot throwback helmets.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL schedule will be released May 12.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL trade rumors: Latest updates on contract, trade drama.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Pre-Draft Mailbag: Why Kyle Hamilton is falling, potential Deebo Samuel trades and more.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) A trade for Deebo? Good luck with that.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Brandon Beane: Wide receiver is deep in every draft because of changes in youth football.
- Conor Orr (SI) Why pass rushers will rule the 2022 NFL draft.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top cornerback prospects.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL Draft 2022 superlatives: Prospect who’ll instantly live up to the hype, QB who’ll go too early and more.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPressCoverage) Remember the last time a quarterback wasn’t selected first?
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Deebo Samuel requests trade: 10 potential landing spots. Patriots included.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Hall of Fame increases senior finalists for next three years.
- Schedule Release (NFL.com) Every team’s 2022 strength of schedule rankings. Pats: 16th hardest. (10 min. video)
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL draft: Mock drafting with a week to go.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL intends to try to force entire Brian Flores case into secret arbitration.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Commanders investigation sparks partisan fight within House Oversight Committee.
