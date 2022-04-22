 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 4/22/22 - Top needs, perfect prospects, prototypical Pats; More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
  • Andrew Callahan discusses Daniel Jeremiah identifying the Patriots’ top need: ‘They’ve got to get some more dynamic players, some more difference-making players...and being more explosive offensively.’
  • Zack Cox highlights NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah talking about a few prospects who’d be perfect first-round fits for New England in this year’s draft.
  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Realistic targets who fit New England’s mold. Tiers 41-50 - 31-40 - 21-30 - 11-20 - Top ten.
  • Karen Guregian spotlights eight receivers in the 2022 draft that stand out as perfect Patriot fits, from two Alabama standouts to a slew of different slot options.
  • Phil Perry profiles some prototypical inside linebackers for the Patriots in this yea’s draft class.
  • Michael DeVito (MusketFire) 2 outside linebackers the Patriots must consider in 2022 NFL Draft.
  • Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Clazzy Clare does the Draft: Cornerbacks - Edge.
  • Richie Whitt (SI Patriots Country) Lucky 21: Patriots rich history with 1st-Round draft position.
  • Mark Daniels profiles some local prospects who could earn a chance to play on Sundays.
  • Mike D’Abate (SI Patriots Country) Patriots new WR DeVante Parker on Mac Jones: ‘Nice arm.’
  • Zack Cox talks about what DeVante Parker saw from Mac Jones in his first Patriots workout.
  • Mike D’Abate (SI Patriots Country) Return of the Pat? Patriots poised to resurrect iconic logo.
  • Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need a No. 1 receiver like Deebo Samuel to be contenders?
  • Zack CoxPatriots Mailbag: Why more Pats free agent signings could be coming; Plus: Jordan Davis or Jameson Williams?
  • Cole Thompson (SI Patriots Country) Deebo to Patriots? Trent Brown makes pitch for 49ers star.
  • Adam Weinrib (MusketFire) This Deebo Samuel-Patriots trade could actually work.
  • Nick O’Malley’s Draft Notebook: Patriots mock draft with WR sleepers and a ‘guard/fullback’ who played D-II with Kyle Dugger.
  • Mike Luciano (MusketFire) 3 draft day trades New England Patriots should consider.
  • Mark Daniels offers his Patriots mock draft 3: Here’s how the Pats can build for the future with this year’s picks. Pats pick Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning at 21.
  • Zack Cox offers his l6th attempted Patriots mock draft: Pats buck tradition after first-round trade.
  • Mike Kadlick explains why Jimmy Garoppolo is once again an un-tradable asset.
  • Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Draft prospect breakdown & Derek’s mock draft. (65 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Trader Bill, defensive priorities and draft diamonds in the rough for the Patriots. (43 min. video)
  • Patriots Wire podcast: Patriots 3-round mock draft includes an impossible decision in Round 1. (41 min.)

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL intends to try to force entire Brian Flores case into secret arbitration.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Commanders investigation sparks partisan fight within House Oversight Committee.

