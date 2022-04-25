New England Patriots links 4/25/22 - Hey, it’s draft week!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault addresses five burning Patriots draft questions with under a week to go. 1. How will the need for speed materialize?
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Picking some ideal prospects for New England early in the draft; Pats have to be prepared to pick at its assigned slot, because there isn’t always a trade partner; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Patriots must not miss with next cornerback pick.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Are Toney or Samuel legitimate targets for NE? Jakobi Meyers is likely to remain with the Patriots in 2022; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Recalling Bill Belichick’s best Patriots drafts.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots/NFL things to know: 1) Tom E. Curran talks about Joe Judge and some questions he has about some rough moments with the receivers in 2019; More.
- Evan Lazar identifies late risers and final cuts from the Patriots Big Board.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Clazzy Clare does the Draft: Defensive Line - Linebacker - Edge - Offensive Line - Wide Receiver - Tight End - Running Back.
- Andrew Doherty and Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) Patriots 2022 NFL draft top 50 Big Board: Best fits for New England.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) NFL Draft: Where do Patriots rank in player value?
- Karen Guregian breaks down the Patriots’ best prospect fits at defensive tackle: Eight monstrous run-stuffers who are ideal for Bill Belichick.
- Andrew Callahan gives us a breakdown of the Patriots’ best prospect fits at outside linebacker.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots intrigued by possible Devin McCourty successor: Dax Hill’s speed, strength and versatility may present an interesting proposition.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotsCountry) Lean at Linebacker: Patriots best fits for position of need in NFL draft.
- Karen Guregian spotlights several offensive line prospects who fit the Pats’ prototypes.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotsCountry) Eight is enough: Will Patriots continue streak drafting offensive linemen?
- Sara Marshall (Gillette Gazette) Should the Patriots draft a running back this year?
- Alex Barth thumbnails 11 unique Patriots-like NFL draft prospects you may not have heard of.
- Mike Fisher and Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) DeVante domino: Patriots trade of N’Keal Harry being ‘explored’: N’Keal Harry’s agent has had “positive dialogue with the Patriots about exploring trade possibilities.”
- Cole Thompson (Patriots Country) Does Giants WR Kadarius Toney fit the Patriots’ offense?
- Dakota Randall gives three reasons talented WR Kadarius Toney is probably a bad fit for the Patriots.
- Tyler Lamb (Gillette Gazette) Kadarius Toney: Should the Patriots make a call?
- Andy Hart says DeVante Parker wants to be the ‘down-the-field’ guy the Patriots need.
- Andrew Callahan goes inside Matt Groh’s lifelong rise to lead the Patriots front office.
- Alex Barth offers his final Patriots mock draft of the year: Present and future.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: 2022 NFL draft preview: Needs and rumors for every team; Jaguars’ Thoughts on No. 1 pick; Plus, a team-by-team primer, the curious case of Kyle Hamilton and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: 2022 NFL mock draft features a top 10 trade, an early wideout run and a couple quarterback surprises.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Welcome to draft week.
- Kyle Hightower (AP) Patriots NFL draft preview: Bill Belichick in need of young talent to round out roster.
- Seth Walder (ESPN) NFL Draft Day Predictor 2022: When could the QBs be drafted? Which teams should trade up? Which prospects are Round 1 sleepers?
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) How “eff them picks” could change the first round of the NFL draft.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft insider notes: How the top 10 picks play out.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Teams most likely to trade up or move down. Pats expected to move down.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Pre-draft opinions from anonymous scouts and coaches can never be trusted.
- Mark Sessler (NFL.com) NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Draft biggest blunders in recent memory.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) What teams ‘should’ do 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) NFL planning unprecedented Thanksgiving-style tripleheader for Christmas next season.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) As NFL tries to push Brian Flores lawsuit into arbitration, I hope the coaches stay strong.
- Michael Hurley points out that the rumors of Tom Brady owning part of the Miami Dolphins overlooked a rather significant roadblock
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bruce Arians keeps claiming that all was well between him and Tom Brady.
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Tom Brady creates $9 million in cap space for Buccaneers after restructuring contract.
