New England Patriots links 4/25/22 - Hey, it’s draft week!

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
flashback to Mac Jones getting drafted at 15
  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: 2022 NFL draft preview: Needs and rumors for every team; Jaguars’ Thoughts on No. 1 pick; Plus, a team-by-team primer, the curious case of Kyle Hamilton and more.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: 2022 NFL mock draft features a top 10 trade, an early wideout run and a couple quarterback surprises.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Welcome to draft week.
  • Kyle Hightower (AP) Patriots NFL draft preview: Bill Belichick in need of young talent to round out roster.
  • Seth Walder (ESPN) NFL Draft Day Predictor 2022: When could the QBs be drafted? Which teams should trade up? Which prospects are Round 1 sleepers?
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) How “eff them picks” could change the first round of the NFL draft.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft insider notes: How the top 10 picks play out.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Teams most likely to trade up or move down. Pats expected to move down.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Pre-draft opinions from anonymous scouts and coaches can never be trusted.
  • Mark Sessler (NFL.com) NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Draft biggest blunders in recent memory.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) What teams ‘should’ do 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
  • Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) NFL planning unprecedented Thanksgiving-style tripleheader for Christmas next season.

