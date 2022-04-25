Patriots trade fifth-round pick to Texans ahead of NFL draft

The New England Patriots neared the 2022 NFL draft with a pair of selections in the fifth round.

That changed Monday in a trade with former director of player personnel Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans.

As reported by Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN, New England has agreed to send No. 170 overall to Houston. In exchange, head coach Bill Belichick’s war room will receive a sixth-round pick at No. 183 overall as well as a seventh-rounder at No. 245 overall.

The Patriots, having since announced the terms, move forward with the rights to nine draft choices.

Updated 2022 draft selections

Round 1: No. 21

No. 21 Round 2: No. 54

No. 54 Round 3: No. 85

No. 85 Round 4: No. 127

No. 127 Round 5: No. 158 (via Miami Dolphins)

No. 158 (via Miami Dolphins) Round 6: No. 183 (via Houston)

No. 183 (via Houston) Round 6: No. 200

No. 200 Round 6: No. 210 (via Los Angeles Rams)

No. 210 (via Los Angeles Rams) Round 7: No. 245 (via Houston from Dallas Cowboys)

The capital is scheduled to begin at No. 21 overall on Thursday night and continue at No. 54 overall and No. 85 overall on Friday night. The remainder are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, and include one selection each in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds to go with three selections in the sixth round.

Over the past decade of draft classes, New England has filled out cards for only a half-dozen prospects in the fifth round. That list includes Navy long snapper Joe Cardona in 2015, Purdue linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in 2018, Stanford punter Jake Bailey and Maryland defensive tackle Byron Cowart in 2019, Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser in 2020 and Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone last spring.

Now in Houston’s hands, No. 170 overall had been acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the March trade for starting guard Shaq Mason.