New England Patriots links 4/26/22 - Plenty of team needs heading into 2022 NFL draft

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
New England Patriots vs New York Jets
Myles Bryant celebrates his sack of Jets QB Zach Wilson
Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

TEAM TALK

  • Transaction: New England and Houston trade selection choices. Pats acquired a 2022 6th-round draft pick (183rd overall) and a 2022 7th-round draft pick (245th overall) in exchange for a 2022 5h-round draft pick (170th overall).
  • Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and ways to watch.
  • Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered’s mock draft. Pats pick Georgia LB Nakobi Dean at 21.
  • Alexandra Francisco notes Patriots players showed love after the Celtics swept the Nets.
  • Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Safeties. (12 min.)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Ohio State’s wide receiver coach scouts his three expected first-round picks; Plus more draft notes.
  • Henry Bushnell (Yahoo! Sports) One chart has guided NFL draft trades for decades. The problem: It’s bad.
  • Michael Renner (PFF) Final 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: PFF’s top 150 prospects.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (ESPN) Top 150 prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class.
  • Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) Seven names you haven’t seen often in Round 1 mock drafts this year, but hearing them called on Thursday night wouldn’t shock NFL executives, scouts and coaches.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors ahead of Thursday’s Round 1.
  • Matt Miller (ESPN+) Seven-round NFL mock draft 2022: Predictions for 262 picks and filling needs for all 32 teams. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21. “Booth could be the replacement for J.C. Jackson and could be the steal of the cornerback class here. ... The Patriots have needs at WR and LB, but Booth’s value and the importance of the position make him an easy pick.”
  • Austin Gayle (PFF) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin LLoyd at 21.
  • Mello (The Draft Scout) Final 2022 mock draft. Pats pick Michigan S Daxton Hill at 21. “Hill is one of the most Patriot picks I’ve ever seen. His versatility in the secondary will have Bill Belichick drooling. Hill is fantastic in the nickel, can play deep or box safety and could even play outside corner in a pinch. No chance he gets past the Patriots pick.” Pats pick Wyoming LB Chad Muma in the second round.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Tom Westerholm notes Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were spotted wearing Patriots gear, appearing to be on set filming an upcoming movie.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Legal fight emerges over timing of Deshaun Watson’s deposition testimony.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Virginia attorney general will investigate Washington Commanders’ alleged financial improprieties.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) D.C. attorney general is investigating the Washington Commanders, too.

