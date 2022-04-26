New England Patriots links 4/26/22 - Plenty of team needs heading into 2022 NFL draft

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: New England and Houston trade selection choices. Pats acquired a 2022 6th-round draft pick (183rd overall) and a 2022 7th-round draft pick (245th overall) in exchange for a 2022 5h-round draft pick (170th overall).
- Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and ways to watch.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered’s mock draft. Pats pick Georgia LB Nakobi Dean at 21.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Patriots players showed love after the Celtics swept the Nets.
- Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Safeties. (12 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) NFL Draft TRADE: Patriots swapping late-round picks with Texans.
- Scott Neville relays one possible explanation behind the Patriots pick swap with the Houston Texans on Monday. The Patriots seemingly are not fans of fifth-round picks.
- Sean T. McGuire notes the Patriots and other teams could have trouble trading down in the draft because reports are indicating nobody wants to trade up.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots/NFL things to know: 1) For a team that is in need of getting younger and faster on the defensive side of the football, the Patriots are going to need to have similar success to what we saw last April when they landed defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who became an impact player in 2021.
- Alex Barth takes a look at the overall depth of the Patriots roster to determine their biggest team needs heading into the draft, from fullback to cornerback.
- Andrew Callahan puts the focus on 10 draft prospects who best fit the Patriots.
- Hayden Bird highlights Albert Breer describing the ‘dream scenario’ for the Patriots’ draft strategy and two things to keep an eye on for pats fans.
- Khari Thompson posts a Q&A with Diante Lee of The Athletic: Previewing the Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL draft success = Super Bowl wins? Patriots, yes; Rams, no.
- Tim Crowley points out how the NFL wants to take over Christmas Day.
- Phil Perry profiles prototypical Patriots: Best outside linebacker fits in the draft.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (Patriots Country) NFL Draft Profiles: Alabama LB Christian Harris - Cincinnati Edge rusher Myjai Sanders - Alabama WR Jameson Williams - Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots eyeing next ‘do it all’ secret weapon? Montana State LB Troy Andersen has the chance to be an impact defender in New England. He may also be the most versatile player in this draft class.
- NEP Media Guide presents every draft selection made by the Patriots, with notes on acquisitions/trades of picks.
- Mark Daniels has it all figured out. Here’s what the Patriots should really do in the 2022 NFL draft: Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21, Alabama WR John Metchie at 54; More.
- Evan Lazar’s final Patriots mock draft: Pats target defense, Mac’s favorite weapon early in draft.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots Mock Draft #6: Final mock draft.
- Pierce Downey (Gillette Gazette) Patriots seven-round mock draft. Pats pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam at 21. “The ideal selection here would be Andrew Booth Jr. from Clemson, but it looks doubtful that he will fall this far to the Patriots.”
- Conor Roche’s Mock draft roundup: Here’s who experts predict the Patriots will select in the first round.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss their thoughts and grades on several mock drafts. (57 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Ohio State’s wide receiver coach scouts his three expected first-round picks; Plus more draft notes.
- Henry Bushnell (Yahoo! Sports) One chart has guided NFL draft trades for decades. The problem: It’s bad.
- Michael Renner (PFF) Final 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: PFF’s top 150 prospects.
- Daniel Jeremiah (ESPN) Top 150 prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class.
- Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) Seven names you haven’t seen often in Round 1 mock drafts this year, but hearing them called on Thursday night wouldn’t shock NFL executives, scouts and coaches.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors ahead of Thursday’s Round 1.
- Matt Miller (ESPN+) Seven-round NFL mock draft 2022: Predictions for 262 picks and filling needs for all 32 teams. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21. “Booth could be the replacement for J.C. Jackson and could be the steal of the cornerback class here. ... The Patriots have needs at WR and LB, but Booth’s value and the importance of the position make him an easy pick.”
- Austin Gayle (PFF) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin LLoyd at 21.
- Mello (The Draft Scout) Final 2022 mock draft. Pats pick Michigan S Daxton Hill at 21. “Hill is one of the most Patriot picks I’ve ever seen. His versatility in the secondary will have Bill Belichick drooling. Hill is fantastic in the nickel, can play deep or box safety and could even play outside corner in a pinch. No chance he gets past the Patriots pick.” Pats pick Wyoming LB Chad Muma in the second round.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Tom Westerholm notes Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were spotted wearing Patriots gear, appearing to be on set filming an upcoming movie.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Legal fight emerges over timing of Deshaun Watson’s deposition testimony.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Virginia attorney general will investigate Washington Commanders’ alleged financial improprieties.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) D.C. attorney general is investigating the Washington Commanders, too.
