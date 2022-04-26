The New England Patriots have had contact with dozens of prospects during the pre-draft process, but few if any players were scouted as thoroughly as Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Patriots and Doubs had three separate meetings since February.

The two parties first met at the Senior Bowl, with Doubs talking to New England’s representatives in Mobile. Later, they had an informal meeting at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Finally, Doubs visited the Patriots at Gillette Stadium for a top-30 visit.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Doubs is coming off a productive four-year career with the Wolfpack. He had his best season as a senior in 2021, catching 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns. While he will likely not hear his name called before the third day of the draft, Doubs offers an intriguing skill set built around his straight-line speed and ability to attack defenses deep.

“I’m really confident in my deep back game,” he said during Senior Bowl week. “I understand that being a complete receiver, you must work on everything, working on the technique and route running, releases off the line and being able to track footballs with hand-eye coordination.”

Wide receiver remains a need for the Patriots despite their recent investments in the position: DeVante Parker was acquired via trade earlier this offseason, while Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor were signed during free agency in 2021. Together with Jakobi Meyers they are projected to serve as New England’s top-four wideouts this season, but the depth behind them is questionable and a developmental option missing.

Doubs does not have as high a ceiling as other wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft, but he has the talent to become a steady contributor as a package receiver and potential punt returner. The Patriots’ interest in him should therefore not come as a surprise.

That is especially true given his medical situation. While Doubs appeared in 45 games over the course of his college career, he sat out the workout portion during both the Combine and his pro day because of a knee injury.