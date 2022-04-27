 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pat Lane’s 7-round mock draft 4.0: Patriots make a blockbuster trade in the first round

By Pat Lane
It’s finally draft week! To celebrate, I decided to release my fourth and final seven-round New England Patriots mock draft. Is it realistic? I don’t know, but I do know that I would love it, so I’m trying to will it into existence. A ton of talent is brought aboard in this draft, so as. Patriots fan I would be ecstatic with this haul.

Thanks for reading along with me, and hopefully I’ll get a few of these right this season. Also, if you want to compare results, you can find my other mock drafts right here: 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0.

With that said, let’s get into it.

TRADE: Patriots trade 1-21, 2-54, 4-127, and a 2023 6th to Baltimore for 1-14, 3-76, and 4-139

The Patriots take advantage of a star player falling down the board, and pounce. With all the talk of people wanting to trade down, I’m starting to think that the Patriots may try to trade up, if the price is right.

Just as a note, this trade was accepted without the 2023 pick by the Pro Football Focus mock draft machine, and I added the extra pick to give up just a little more value.

Round 1, Pick 14: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Stingley would be nothing less than a home run pick for the Patriots. He’s a dominant press-man corner, who shut down the entire SEC — including his teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in practice — as a true freshman. Given the weird Covid-19 year, and a few different injuries last year, there are enough question marks that he could end up being the second or even third cornerback off the board.

Make no mistake, though: Bringing a player like Stingley, with his play and connections to the area, would be an amazing first round for the Patriots, and probably one of their more popular selections of the last few years.

This pick has a little extra juice, after all, when you realize that he is Darryl Stingley’s grandson. Stingley was, of course, a former Patriots wide receiver who was paralyzed on a hit by Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum in a preseason game.

TRADE: 3-76 to Las Vegas for 3-86, 4-126, and a 2023 5th

The Patriots call up old friend Dave Ziegler to move down 10 spots, and now have back-to-back picks in the third round. They also pick up a fourth-rounder right around the pick they gave up to get Stingley. Grabbing a pick on Day 3 next year helps them out as well.

Round 3, Pick 85: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

It’s not hard to see what people like in Pierce. He’s a 6-foot-3 receiver who runs a 4.41-second 40-yard dash. He didn’t put up the numbers of some of the top receivers in this year’s class, but showed solid route running at the Senior Bowl and has emerged as a player that a lot of teams are high on towards the end of Day 2.

Pierce could come in right away and give the Patriots another big body at the position, but also provide some much-needed speed and developmental upside for them as well.

Round 3, Pick 86: G/OT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Goedeke played tackle in college, but projects to be a guard in the NFL. The Patriots are in need of a starter at the position, and they should be able to plug him in and start him Day 1. He excelled as a run blocker, and showed some really good athleticism at right tackle, across from likely first rounder Bernhard Raimann.

Though he seemed to be better at run blocking, he also only allowed seven pressures and zero sacks this year as a pass blocker. Goedeke is a converted tight end (where have I heard that before?) who put on almost 100 pounds at school, but kept a lot of athleticism, which will help him when pulling — something the Patriots ask their guards to do quite a bit.

Round 4, Pick 126: EDGE Alex Wright, UAB

Anyone want a massive edge player with long arms that can play the run and the pass? Meet Alex Wright.

Wright is 6-foot-7 and weighs in at 270 pounds. Has experience as a linebacker playing off the line and in coverage, and also at setting the edge and rushing the passer. He’s not the most explosive athlete in the draft, but his size is something that the Patriots can work with, and he would be a nice add in the fourth round. He did not have a lot of sacks, but forced a ton of pressures, which is something that coaches and evaluators will tell you is just as important.

Round 4, Pick 139: WR Kyle Philips, UCLA

Philips is probably the most prototypical Patriots wide receiver in the draft. He is not super fast, but quick and explosive with the ball in his hands. He also is able to get open quickly from the slot and make plays, which is what the Patriots offense has been built around for the last 20 years.

He also is a little bit of a crazy person who likes to lead block on sweep plays. You need your slot guy to be a little tapped. Philips is the perfect fit for a Patriots team looking for immediate help at wideout, and would pair nicely with Alec Pierce taken the round before him.

Round 5, Pick 158: CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Goodrich is another long cornerback who excelled in man coverage. He has also shown an ability to play in zone too, which gives him a chance to play right away. Goodrich is also fantastic against the run, and isn’t afraid to come down and make plays.

He furthermore was a captain for Clemson last year, and we know the Patriots put a premium on that. Pairing him with Stingley would instantly make the team’s cornerback position a much better one.

Round 6, Pick 183: LB Damone Clark, LSU

The Patriots need to get more athletic at the linebacker position, and Clark should help them do that. He was the quarterback of the LSU defense, and played quite well in the middle. He also has the size to play in the Patriots system, while also bringing some athleticism with him.

Clark was a second-round talent, but a herniated disk in his back discovered at the Scouting Combine forced him to undergo spinal fusion surgery. He will be out for the 2022 season, but should make a full recovery. The Patriots have shown that they will wait for talent at this position, if it means they can take a high-upside player a lot lower than projected. They did it just last year with Cameron McGrone, and they could do it again with Clark.

Round 6, Pick 200: OT Spencer Burford, UTSA

The Patriots go after a developmental offensive tackle here in the sixth round. Burford is a player who really shows some good mobility on tape, and could play inside or out on the offensive line. He comes from a small school and didn’t dominate at the Senior Bowl, but did enough to show that he belonged. That is something that the Patriots value very highly.

TRADE: Patriots trade 6-210 to Jacksonville for 7-222 and a 2023 7th

The Patriots move down 12 spots on Day 3, to the first pick of the draft’s final round, and pick up an additional seventh-rounder next year.

Round 7, Pick 222: DT Marquan McCall, Kentucky

McCall is a bit limited athletically, but he can be a force at times in the middle of the defense. He takes on double teams, and has some insane highlights on his tape this year. Another Senior Bowl participant, and captain, comes to Foxboro.

Round 7, Pick 245: S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Anderson is a bet on great testing numbers translating to solid play on the field. Also, you guessed it, another Senior Bowl participant. Standing at almost 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, and still ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash with a 6.64-second three-cone drill.

Late on Day 3 you go after priority free agents, grabbing guys who have some upside but haven’t been able to put it together. Anderson fits that description perfectly.

So there you have it. My final mock draft before the real event later this week. I like this haul a lot, and, although New England jumps up for a young stud, there is still a ton of Senior Bowl participants and captains in these selections.

There is a lot of excitement going into the draft this year, because, although the Patriots need quite a few things, there is no sure bet what they’re going to do early. Enjoy the weekend, and make sure to keep an eye out for our content. We’ll be live all night Thursday during Round 1 on YouTube and Twitch, and have instant reaction pods — which will also be live on YouTube and Twitch — for every pick the Patriots make this weekend!

Also, before you go, please make sure to share your thoughts on this mock draft!

