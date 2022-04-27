New England Patriots links 4/27/22 - Bourne and Meyers: High hopes and a high bar set for 2022

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered’s mock draft.
- Do Your Job: The Scouting Department. (9 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/26: Previewing the NFL draft, our mock draft, top prospect fits for the Patriots. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox presents his Patriots 2022 NFL draft primer: Everything to know ahead of Round 1.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Here’s a list of the Patriots’ draft picks for the 2022 NFL draft.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Daily Patriots news & NFL notes: 5 Things to know. 2) The Athletic posted their staff mock draft Thursday morning and their’s certainly feels a little more Belichick-ian. They have the Patriots trading back out of the 21st overall spot...
- Andrew Callahan explains why the Patriots’ 2022 draft class will be about more than players. “the success of the Patriots’ draft will hinge on evolution: whether or not the front office continues the work started last offseason, when lead executives Dave Ziegler, Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh began updating the team’s scouting systems and processes ahead of the draft.”
- Zack Cox talks about why this draft is so important for the Patriots after the team’s strong 2021 haul.
- Murph (E2GSports) My monster 2022 Patriots wish list: A close look at the Patriots NFL Draft.
- Cole Thompson (PatriotsCountry) What’s New England’s NFL draft ‘worst-case’ scenario? The Patriots could be in serious trouble if these several moves unfold in the upcoming NFL Draft.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotsCountry) Third time lucky? Pats meet with versatile Nevada WR Romeo Doubs three times.
- Phil Perry profiles prototypical Patriots: Best fits in this draft class at running back and safety.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) One wide receiver for the Patriots to target in every round of the 2022 draft.
- Jerry Thornton gives us his Patriots 2022 draft preview: Guards.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) One defensive lineman for the Patriots to target in every round of the 2022 draft.
- Zack Cox notes Kendrick Bourne sets a high bar for himself and Jakobi Meyers in an Instagram post today, suggesting both could surpass 1,000 receiving yards in their second season together.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel trade talks heating up?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Former Patriots RB Laurence Maroney on his NFL career: “I really wish it was better.” /Pats fans: “We do too”.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Social media roundup: The Patriots show off their Celtics support.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots pick-by-pick NFL Draft big board: A look at the top options on the board at each of the Patriots’ nine current assigned draft spots.
- Karen Guregian offers her first-round mock draft, minus trades. Pats pick Georgia LB Quay Walker at 21.
- Phil Perry, Tom E. Curran and DJ Bean mocked the first round, with the Pats taking Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Seven-round Patriots mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Georgia DL Jordan Davis at 21.
- Sean T. McGuire’s Patriots mock draft roundup: First-round pick from 17 NFL analysts: 13 of 17 mock drafts have New England going defense.
- Richie Whitt (PatriotsCounrty) Draft debacle: Patriots still regret 1983 QB choice: Tony Eason started a Super Bowl for New England, but he wasn’t Dan Marino.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph, Clare and guest Ryan Spagnoli talk all things Patriots draft. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) 2022 NFL Draft: What we’re hearing on Evan Neal, Nakobe Dean, Jameson Williams. The latest on how the medical reports could impact where the top tackles are selected. Plus how other issues could play a role with the linebackers, wide receivers and cornerbacks.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft insider notes: Best prop bets to make, including Malik Willis landing with Saints, over on QBs.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Draft-week trades involving veteran players that teams should consider.
- Mello (The Draft Scout) Draft Rumors. “Patriots: Speed. The Pats are looking to add athletes to their defense but they also love versatility. Therefore, it’s going to be Dax Hill from Michigan. Hill lines up all over the secondary, is a great athlete and positional value is a fit here at 21.”
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL draft could be a seminal moment for how teams are built.
- Draft Debate (NFL.com) 2022 NFL draft: Who is this year’s can’t-miss prospect?
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Strongest draft opinions. 1. Aiden Hutchinson is the best player in this draft.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) Predicting the five biggest surprises, including seven receivers going in Round 1.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Finding flaws in 2022 QB prospects and the process that evaluates them.
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) What goes into the meteoric rise of QB prospects during NFL draft season?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The clock ticks toward a potential Deebo Samuel deal.
- Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) Report: Amazon pushing NFL to schedule exclusive Black Friday game.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL mock draft 2022: NFL Nation reporters make first-round predictions. Mike Reiss suggests Pats pick Utah LB Devin LLoyd at 21.
- Corey Seeley (The Draft Scout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Corey’s final predictions including rumors and notes on top prospects. Pats pick Michigan DB Daxton Hill at 21. “One of my favorite comps in this class is Daxton Hill having some Devin McCourty in his game.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s one and only 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Purdue Edge rusher George Karlaftis at 21.
- Charles Davis (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devn Lloyd at 21.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Vince Wilfork’s son pleads guilty to stealing his Super Bowl rings. /Sad.
Loading comments...