Patriots re-sign veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis on eve of 2022 NFL draft

On the eve of the 2022 NFL draft, the New England Patriots re-signed veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis, according to the transaction wire.

The Wednesday move was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Davis, 30, had become an unrestricted free agent as the new league year opened in March. The Iowa product appeared in all 17 games for New England last regular season before going to the inactives for the AFC wild card versus the Buffalo Bills.

Four starts were accrued by Davis, who posted 19 tackles and his first career solo sack versus New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. He played 26 percent of the defensive snaps.

The Patriots originally signed Davis to the 53-man roster off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in October 2020. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound arrival appeared in three games during his initial campaign with the organization before being placed on injured reserve due to a concussion.

Entering the league in the third round of the 2015 draft at No. 90 overall, Davis made prior stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. The former second-team All-Big Ten selection now stands 56 games, including 17 starts, into his NFL run.

Davis has totaled 54 tackles to go with 1.5 sacks and a trio of pass deflections over that span.

New England’s defensive line depth chart also carries Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Daniel Ekuale, Byron Cowart, Henry Anderson and Bill Murray under contract.

Nine draft picks are next on the schedule for the Patriots, beginning at No. 21 overall on Thursday night.