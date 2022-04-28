2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

It’s officially draft day. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. EST Thursday night and the New England Patriots will look to repeat their success from last year’s draft - this time picking out of the No. 21 overall slot.

There will be plenty of draft coverage throughout the three day event right here on Pats Pulpit, so be sure check back in regularly. As for the first round, here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas

Television: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV (free 7-day trial/subscribe here), ESPN+ (subscribe here), Pats Pulpit Mock Draft Show

Time per pick: 10 minutes

Round 1 draft order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Patriots draft picks

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 127

Round 5: No. 158 (via Miami)

Round 6: No. 183 (via Houston), No. 200, No. 210 (via Los Angeles)

Round 7: No. 245 (via Houston from Dallas)

The 21st overall selection is set to take place around 11:20 p.m. ET, based on the 10-minute pick timer. Realistically, however, New England likely will select earlier as not every team will use the full allotted time slot. Last year, the 21st overall pick was officially on the clock two hours and 43 minutes into the draft (10:43 p.m. ET).

