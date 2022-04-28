After a long, and somewhat uneventful, offseason for the New England Patriots, it is officially time for the 2022 NFL Draft. With nine picks in their current arsenal, the Patriots will be banking on another strong draft class to build off of last year’s. With the 21st overall pick, all options seem to be on the board, but adding more speed and explosiveness will likely be an area of focus for New England over the next three days.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas

Coverage: Please check out our NFL Draft Viewing Guide

Time per pick: 10 minutes

Patriots draft picks

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 127

Round 5: No. 158 (via Miami)

Round 6: No. 183 (via Houston), No. 200, No. 210 (via Los Angeles)

Round 7: No. 245 (via Houston from Dallas)

The 21st overall selection is set to take place around 11:20 p.m. ET, based on the 10-minute pick timer. Realistically, however, New England likely will select earlier as not every team will use the full allotted time slot. Last year, the 21st overall pick was officially on the clock two hours and 26 minutes into the draft (10:26 p.m. ET).

Patriots draft needs, potential Thursday targets

Quarterback: N/A

Wide receiver: Jameson Williams (Alabama), Chris Olave (Ohio State)

Offensive tackle: Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa), Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

Offensive guard: Zion Johnson (Boston College), Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)

Defensive tackle: Jordan Davis (Georgia), Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

Defensive edge: Boye Mafe (Minnesota), David Ojabo (Michigan), George Karlaftis (Purdue), Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

Linebacker: Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Quay Walker (Georgia), Devin Lloyd (Utah)

Cornerback: Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson), Kaiir Elam (Florida), Trent McDuffie (Washington),

Safety: Dax Hill (Michigan)

Not including players expected to be out of New England’s range

Patriots and NFL rumors

Live tracker

