New England Patriots links 4/28/22 - 2022 NFL Draft: Tonight’s the night, Pats are gonna be alright.

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Start times, TV schedule for Day 1, Day 2 & Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
  • Albert Breer (SI) 2022 NFL draft: The latest on player grades, trades, corner projections; More.
  • Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notebook: Panthers keeping QB options open, don’t expect move during draft; Jags split on top pick
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: A guide to fifth-year option decisions for 2019 first-round picks: The window is closing May 3.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Draft prospects: Final big board of top 200 players overall, position rankings.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Ranking the top 100 players in the 2022 NFL draft.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Why this year’s NFL draft is going to be the ‘least predictable of all time.’
  • Bill Bender (Sporting News) The 8 safest NFL Draft picks in 2022, from Kyle Hamilton to Jordan Davis.
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) NFL Draft sleepers: 11 potential steals in 2022.
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The best FCS & small-school players you should know in 2022.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots re-sign DT Carl Davis.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022. 24 players remain on the market.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL teams are paying up more than ever for established receivers. Is it worth it?
  • Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Sean Payton nearing deal to join Fox as NFL studio analyst.
  • Bill Bender (Sporting News) All-time NFL quarterback draft: Ranking the best QBs taken with picks 1-32.
  • Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Final projection on draft day morning. Pats pick Utah LB Devin LLoyd.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0. Pats pick BC IOL Zion Johnson at 21.
  • Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) Final NFL mock draft: QBs wait longer than expected in atypical Round 1. Pats pick Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning at 21.
  • Peter Schrager (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Georgia LB Quay Walker at 21.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 3-round ‘What I would do’ mock draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 21.

