The New England Patriots love to keep us waiting.

The team traded out of their 21st overall draft slot, obtaining the 29th, 94th, and 121st overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs traded up to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, a player who many believed could be an option for the Patriots. Their need at cornerback could still be filled with players like Andrew Booth Jr. or Kyler Gordon, who have yet to be selected. Florida’s Kaiir Elam went to Buffalo a short time after New England’s trade down the board.

At least in terms of draft value the move itself is a good one for the Patriots, though. According to Rich Hill’s updated trade chart, New England was giving up 174.9 points of value while getting 180.9 points in return.

With the extra value and two more picks added, the Patriots now own the following selections:

Round 1: No. 29 (via Kansas City Chiefs)

No. 29 (via Kansas City Chiefs) Round 2: No. 54

No. 54 Round 3: No. 85

No. 85 Round 3: No. 94 (via Kansas City Chiefs)

No. 94 (via Kansas City Chiefs) Round 4: No. 121 (via Kansas City Chiefs)

No. 121 (via Kansas City Chiefs) Round 4: No. 127

No. 127 Round 5: No. 158 (via Miami Dolphins)

No. 158 (via Miami Dolphins) Round 6: No. 183 (via Houston Texans)

No. 183 (via Houston Texans) Round 6: No. 200

No. 200 Round 6: No. 210 (via Los Angeles Rams)

No. 210 (via Los Angeles Rams) Round 7: No. 245 (via Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys)

