After trading down from No. 21 overall, the New England Patriots have finally made their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the 29th team, the Patriots have selected Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange.

Strange, 23, has experience at tackle and center but spent the majority of his college career at the left guard position: 42 of his 44 career starts came at the position. A plug-and-play prospect along the interior of New England’s O-line, he combines good size — 6-foot-5, 307 pounds — with fluid lateral movement skills and a good off-field résumé.

While flying under the radar as a first-round pick, Strange is addressing a major need for the Patriots. Adding him to the equation, after all, allows New England to bolster its guard depth after both starters left earlier during the offseason: Ted Karras signed as a free agent in Cincinnati, while Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Michael Onwenu projected to replace Mason at right guard, Strange is now the frontrunner to fill Karras’ former spot in the lineup.