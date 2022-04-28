The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a wild one, and the New England Patriots joined in on the action by pulling a stunner out of their hat. The Patriots picked Chattanooga interior offensive lineman Cole Strange, who was widely regarded as a mid-round selection, with the 29th overall pick.

The pick was a head-scratcher not just among fans and analysts alike. At least one other team apparently was also surprised that Strange came off the board this early: the Los Angeles Rams, represented by head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

Their reaction was captured on video, and they seems as surprised as anybody about New England’s choice.

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.



This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

“Cole Strange just went,” McVay said.

“Oh my. UT-Chattanooga to the first round,” Snead replied.

“How about that,” added McVay. “And we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be at 104 maybe.”

The Rams do not have a selection until the 104th overall in the late third round. Strange being available at that point would have been a surprise, but so was him coming off the board in the first round.

On a day that saw some blockbuster trades and surprising selections, Bill Belichick and company showed that they can never be counted out either. And so, much to the delight and surprise of NFL fans, writers and apparently team personnel alike, Cole Strange out of UT-Chattanooga has become a first-round selection.