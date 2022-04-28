Patriots draft results tracker: Meet New England’s rookie class, one pick at a time

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway and for three days, the New England Patriots will have an opportunity to improve their team. Entering the week with nine selections following a late-round pick swap with Houston on Monday, the team is well-positioned to address its needs and grab some talent to its current roster.

Let’s meet the players brought aboard, one selection at a time — starting with a polarizing first-round pick.

1-29 OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga: Following a trade-down in the first round, the Patriots decided to make arguably the most surprising selection on Thursday night. Originally projected as a mid-round pick, Strange was New England’s choice at No. 29 and will get an immediate opportunity to earn a starting gig along the interior offensive line. An outstanding athlete with a pro-ready profile and plenty of experience, the 23-year-old will likely be a Day 1 starter at the currently vacant left guard position.

This post will be updated after every selection.