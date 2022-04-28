 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS DRAFT TRACKER (1-29) OL Cole Strange

Patriots draft results tracker: Meet New England’s rookie class, one pick at a time

Get to know New England’s draft class, one selection at a time.

NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway and for three days, the New England Patriots will have an opportunity to improve their team. Entering the week with nine selections following a late-round pick swap with Houston on Monday, the team is well-positioned to address its needs and grab some talent to its current roster.

Let’s meet the players brought aboard, one selection at a time — starting with a polarizing first-round pick.

1-29 OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga: Following a trade-down in the first round, the Patriots decided to make arguably the most surprising selection on Thursday night. Originally projected as a mid-round pick, Strange was New England’s choice at No. 29 and will get an immediate opportunity to earn a starting gig along the interior offensive line. An outstanding athlete with a pro-ready profile and plenty of experience, the 23-year-old will likely be a Day 1 starter at the currently vacant left guard position.

This post will be updated after every selection.

