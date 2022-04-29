 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS DRAFT TRACKER (1-29) OL Cole Strange

New England Patriots links 4/29/22 - Patriots get Cole in their Draft Day 1 stocking

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
Bill Belichick takes a swing
TEAM TALK

  • Mike Dussault scouts some potential Patriots for Draft Day 2.
  • Paul Perillo feels as if the Patriots missed an opportunity at No. 21 when they chose to trade down to the end of the first round.
  • Erik Scalavino recaps what the Patriots did during Round 1 of the draft. “My playing style is aggressive and relentless … I’m confident in my abilities overall as an offensive lineman,” Cole Strange asserted in a post-draft conference call. “I’ll do everything I can to contribute to the team and add to the winning culture. I don’t know any of the [Patriots] players personally, but I’m incredibly excited and cannot wait.”
  • Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 pick: See what the experts had to say.
  • Press Conference: Bill Belichick (transcript + 15 min. video)
  • College Highlights: Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga. (6 min. video)
  • Patriots Draft Party returns to Gillette Stadium. (>1 min. video)
  • Conference Call: Patriots 2022 first round draft pick Cole Strange. (7 min.)
  • Patriots Unfiltered 4/28: NFL Draft Day 1 analysis, New England selects OL Cole Strange. (4 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Best prospects available for Day 2.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) Pros and cons for every first-round pick. Patriots: Cole Strange, whom several draft analysts projected more as a second- or third-round pick, projects as a plug-and-play starter at left guard; More.
  • Doug Kyed (PFF) Wide receiver trades, Cole Strange pick among NFL sources’ biggest surprises in first round.
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1. Cole Strange: “The scrappy interior blocker from Chattanooga has the potential to play every spot on the offensive line. Strange is a developmental prospect, but he could earning a starting role as a rookie with a strong performance in training camp.”
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) First round grades, tracker, analysis for every first-round selection. 29. Patriots (from Chiefs) Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga - Grade: C. “They draft the replacement for Shaq Mason at right guard. This might be a little high for him, but it certainly fills a need. They get younger and cheaper.”
  • Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) First round instant grades. Cole Strange: C-. “Our 91st-ranked player, Strange screams Patriots … but also screams poor value. Of course, many people said the same thing when the Patriots took Logan Mankins in this same range many years ago. ...”
  • Kevin Hanson (SI) Grades for all 32 first-round picks. Patriots: D+. “While he’ll fill the void created by Ted Karras and has versatility to play guard or center, this is a surprise, as they likely could have waited at least another round, possibly two. Strange has good balance and quick feet and should be a solid interior blocker, even though the value in Round 1 is less than ideal.”
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams. Patriots: D. “Strange was selected at least 40-to-50 picks ahead of where I expected him to go.”
  • Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Sean McVay literally laughs out loud at Patriots’ surprise first-round pick.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) A.J. Brown to the Eagles headlines the five biggest surprises from first round.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft Round 1 winners and losers.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1.
  • Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL draft was just another wild night in Vegas. Now which teams will regret it?
  • Staff (ESPN) 2022 NFL draft trade tracker: Every deal for a first-round pick.
  • Joan Rivers William E. Ricks (ESPN) Prospects sport suits, jewelry and more in Las Vegas.

