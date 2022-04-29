Coming off an eventful first round, the New England Patriots enter Day two of the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 selections in hand. All options therefore still seem to be in play, but adding more speed and explosiveness will likely be an area of focus for New England over the next two days after focusing on the offensive line in Round 1.

No matter what the Patriots will do, Pats Pulpit has you covered! We will have plenty of coverage over the next two days (and beyond), so make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

As for the second day of the event, look no further than right here: our Patriots news and rumors tracker that will be regularly updated throughout the day and into the night.

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : DL Logan Hall, Houston

TRADE: Minnesota trades No. 34 to Green Bay for No. 53, 59

34. Green Bay Packers: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

35. Tennessee Titans: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

TRADE: New York Giants trade No. 36 to New York Jets for No. 38, 146

36. New York Jets: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

37. Houston Texans: S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

TRADE: New York Giants trade No. 38 to Atlanta for No. 43, 114

38. Atlanta Falcons: DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

39. Chicago Bears: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

When: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas

Television: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV (free 7-day trial/subscribe here)

Patriots draft picks

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85, No. 94

Round 4: No. 121, No. 127

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: No. 183, No. 200, No. 210

Round 7: No. 245

Following Thursday’s trade with Kansas City that resulted in two extra Day 2 selections coming to New England, the club has 10 picks available heading into the second day.

As opposed to the first round, the second and third will pass faster. Teams have seven minutes to make their calls in Round 2, compared to just five in Round 3.

Patriots draft needs, potential Thursday targets

Quarterback: N/A

Running back: James Cook (Georgia), Breece Hall (Iowa State)

Wide receiver: Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Wandale Robinson (Kentucky), George Pickens (Georgia), John Metchie III (Alabama)

Offensive tackle: Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

Interior offensive line: N/A

Defensive line: DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M), Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma), Logan Hall (Houston), Travis Jones (UConn), Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)

Defensive edge: Boye Mafe (Minnesota), David Ojabo (Michigan), Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State)

Linebacker: Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Christian Harris (Alabama), Chad Muma (Wyoming), Leo Chenal (Wisconsin), Troy Andersen (Montana State)

Cornerback: Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson), Kyler Gordon (Washington), Roger McCreary (Auburn)

Safety: Jalen Pitre (Baylor), Jaquan Brisker (Penn State)