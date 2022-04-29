The New England Patriots have made their second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they once again targeted the offensive side of the ball. Following a trade up the board with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots picked Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton as the 50th overall selection.

Thornton, 21, is a speedster at the wide receiver spot. Running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the Scouting Combine — the fastest time this year — he is a legitimate deep threat that is capable of taking the top off a defense.

While not the bulkiest wide receiver at 6-foot-2 and just 181 pounds, he gives the Patriots the developmental X-receiver they have been missing. Mac Jones has just gotten another weapon to work with.

In order to move up the board to No. 50, the Patriots traded away their second-round pick at No. 54 as well as the 158th overall selection in Round 5.