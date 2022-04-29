The New England Patriots have made their third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Staying put at No. 85 in the third round, they addressed their biggest remaining need by selecting Houston cornerback Marcus Jones.

Jones, 23, started his college career at Troy before transferring to Houston after his sophomore season. He stated 17 games for the Cougars over two years, establishing himself as a physical defensive back with tremendous upside and production in the return game.

While he is on the shorter side at 5-foot-8 and coming off surgery on both his shoulders, he is an explosive athlete and offers a highly intriguing skillset. Jones is well-suited to take on a starter-level role as a slot cornerback at the next level, and start as a kickoff and punt returner right away.

With incumbent Patriots slot cornerback Jonathan Jones entering the final year of his contract, Jones appears to be well suited to eventually succeed the veteran.