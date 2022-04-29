The New England Patriots continue to be quite active on the trade market in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their latest move involves third-round pick No. 94: New England sent the selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for two picks.

The Panthers went on to invest it in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. The Patriots, meanwhile, picked up the 137th selection in Round 4 as well as a 2023 third-round pick — making up for the selection traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver DeVante Parker earlier this offseason.

The trade itself has the potential to work out well for New England. If the Panthers, as expected, finish the 2022 season near the bottom of the league that selection might come a lot earlier than No. 94. Add the fourth-rounder this year and you get a good move from a Patriots perspective.

The club’s remaining selections therefore now look as follows:

Round 4: No. 121 (via Kansas City)

No. 121 (via Kansas City) Round 4: No. 127

No. 127 Round 4: No. 137

No. 137 Round 6: No. 183 (via Houston)

No. 183 (via Houston) Round 6: No. 200

No. 200 Round 6: No. 210 (via Los Angeles)

No. 210 (via Los Angeles) Round 7: No. 245 (via Houston from Dallas)