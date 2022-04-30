We have almost made it: welcome to Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft!

Four rounds and a combined 157 picks are on the menu today, which will make for an entertaining Saturday. The New England Patriots, who have already selected three players so far, own seven of those 157 selections (4.5% for you math nerds).

What they will do with them is anybody’s guess but we will have you covered regardless!

We will have plenty of coverage throughout the weekend (and beyond), so make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis. As for the third day of the event, look no further than right here: our Patriots news and rumors tracker that will be regularly updated throughout the day and into the evening.

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas

Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Patriots draft picks

Round 1: No. 29 - OL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

Round 2: No. 50 - WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Round 3: No. 85 - CB Marcus Jones, Houston

Round 4: No. 121, No. 127, No. 137

Round 6: No. 183, No. 200, No. 210

Round 7: No. 245

A series of trades conducted on Thursday and Friday, as well as before the draft, has left the Patriots with seven selections entering Day 3. Those seven picks — if made — will come up comparatively early, though: pick times in Rounds 4-6 are just five minutes, dropping to four in Round 7.

Patriots and NFL rumors

Soon to come!

Live tracker

4-106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4-107. Houston Texans

4-108. Cleveland Browns

4-109. Seattle Seahawks

4-110. Baltimore Ravens

4-111. New York Jets

4-112. New York Giants

4-113. Washington Commanders

4-114. New York Giants

4-115. Denver Broncos

4-116. Denver Broncos

4-117. New York Jets

4-118. Cleveland Browns

4-119. Baltimore Ravens

4-120. Washington Commanders

4-121. New England Patriots

4-122. Minnesota Vikings

4-123. Los Angeles Chargers

4-124. Cleveland Browns

4-125. Miami Dolphins

4-126. Las Vegas Raiders

4-127. New England Patriots

4-128. Baltimore Ravens

4-129. Dallas Cowboys

4-130. Baltimore Ravens

4-131. Tennessee Titans

4-132. Green Bay Packers

4-133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4-134. San Francisco 49ers

4-135. Kansas City Chiefs

4-136. Cincinnati Bengals

4-137. New England Patriots

4-138. Pittsburgh Steelers

4-139. Baltimore Ravens

4-140. Green Bay Packers

4-141. Baltimore Ravens

4-142. Los Angles Rams

4-143. Tennessee Titans

5-144. Carolina Panthers

5-145. Seattle Seahawks

5-146. New York Giants

5-147. New York Giants

5-148. Chicago Bears

5-149. Carolina Panthers

5-150. Chicago Bears

5-151. Atlanta Falcons

5-152. Denver Broncos

5-153. Seattle Seahawks

5-154. Philadelphia Eagles

5-155. Dallas Cowboys

5-156. Minnesota Vikings

5-157. Jacksonville Jaguars

5-158. Kansas City Chiefs

5-159. Indianapolis Colts

5-160. Los Angeles Chargers

5-161. New Orleans Saints

5-162. Denver Broncos

5-163. Tennessee Titans

5-164. Las Vegas Raiders

5-165. Las Vegas Raiders

5-166. Houston Texans

5-167. Dallas Cowboys

5-168. Buffalo Bills

5-169. Las Vegas Raiders

5-170. Houston Texans

5-171. Green Bay Packers

5-172. San Francisco 49ers

5-173. New York Giants

5-174. Cincinnati Bengals

5-175. Los Angeles Rams

5-176. Dallas Cowboys

5-177. Detroit Lions

5-178. Dallas Cowboys

5-179. Denver Broncos

6-180. Buffalo Bills

6-181. Detroit Lions

6-182. New York Giants

6-183. New England Patriots

6-184. Minnesota Vikings

6-185. Buffalo Bills

6-186. Chicago Bears

6-187. San Francisco 49ers

6-188. Jacksonville Jaguars

6-189. Washington Commanders

6-190. Atlanta Falcons

6-191. Minnesota Vikings

6-192. Indianapolis Colts

6-193. Dallas Cowboys

6-194. New Orleans Saints

6-195. Los Angeles Chargers

6-196. Baltimore Ravens

6-197. Jacksonville Jaguars

6-198. Jacksonville Jaguars

6-199. Carolina Panthers

6-200. New England Patriots

6-201. Arizona Cardinals

6-202. Cleveland Browns

6-203. Buffalo Bills

6-204. Tennessee Titans

6-205. Houston Texans

6-206. Denver Broncos

6-207. Houston Texans

6-208. Pittsburgh Steelers

6-209. Buffalo Bills

6-210. New England Patriots

6-211. Los Angeles Rams

6-212. Los Angeles Rams

6-213. Atlanta Falcons

6-214. Los Angeles Chargers

6-215. Arizona Cardinals

6-216. Indianapolis Colts

6-217. Detroit Lions

6-218. Los Angeles Rams

6-219. Tennessee Titans

6-220. San Francisco 49ers

6-221. San Francisco 49ers

7-222. Jacksonville Jaguars

7-223. Cleveland Browns

7-224. Miami Dolphins

7-225. Pittsburgh Steelers

7-226. Cincinnati Bengals

7-227. Las Vegas Raiders

7-228. Green Bay Packers

7-229. Seattle Seahawks

7-230. Washington Commanders

7-231. Buffalo Bills

7-232. Denver Broncos

7-233. Kansas City Chiefs

7-234. Denver Broncos

7-235. Jacksonville Jaguars

7-236. Los Angeles Chargers

7-237. Philadelphia Eagles

7-238. Los Angeles Rams

7-239. Indianapolis Colts

7-240. Washington Commanders

7-241. Pittsburgh Steelers

7-242. Carolina Panthers

7-243. Kansas City Chiefs

7-244. Arizona Cardinals

7-245. New England Patriots

7-246. Cleveland Browns

7-247. Miami Dolphins

7-248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-249. Green Bay Packers

7-250. Minnesota Vikings

7-251. Kansas City Chiefs

7-252. Cincinnati Bengals

7-253. Los Angeles Rams

7-254. Los Angeles Chargers

7-255. Los Angeles Chargers

7-256. Arizona Cardinals

7-257. Arizona Cardinals

7-258. Green Bay Packers

7-259. Kansas City Chiefs

7-260. Los Angeles Chargers

7-261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-262. San Francisco 49ers