NFL Draft results 2022: Patriots select Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones with the 121st overall pick

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots have made their fourth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Double-dipping at the cornerback position, they invested the 121st overall selection in the fourth round in Arizona State’s Jack Jones.

Jones, 24, started his career at USC but after two seasons left the school for a one-year sabbatical at Moorpark College. Reemerging in 2019 with Arizona State under head coach Herm Edwards, Jones went on to appear in 25 games with nine starts over the next three seasons.

He recorded six interceptions and 19 pass deflections over that span, leading the Sun Devils in the latter category. Jones does come with some off-the-field concerns — including, among others, serving 45 days in house arrest after breaking into a Panda Express in 2018 — but he is a solid player who should be able to compete for a spot on the outside cornerback depth chart.

The Patriots already picked one cornerback, Houston’s Marcus Jones, in the third round.

