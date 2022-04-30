The New England Patriots have made their second of their fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and fifth overall. They brought in running back Pierre Strong out of South Dakota State with the 127th selection.

Strong, 23, spent his entire five-year college career at South Dakota State. After redshirting his freshman season, he turned into a highly prolific player for the Jackrabbits. Appearing in 48 games, Strong carried the football 631 times for 4,527 yards and 40 touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 62 passes for 581 yards and three more scores.

The Patriots, who watched Strong at the East-West Shrine Game earlier this year, had an under-the-radar need at running back. Damien Harris is in the final year of his contract, with James White coming off season-ending injury and being on the wrong side of 30.

Strong, who stands at 5-foot-11, 207 pounds, could help replace either of the two moving forward.