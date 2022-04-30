The New England Patriots’ busy Round 4 continues. With the 137th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, they have picked Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe, 23, rewrote the record books in his first season after transferring from Houston Baptist to Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-0, 213-pound quarterback earned Conference-USA MVP honors for an outstanding performance that saw him set new FBS records in passing yards (5,987) and touchdowns (62); he also completed 69.2 percent of his attempts and had only 11 interceptions.

A five-year starter between two schools, Zappe obviously will be a developmental backup behind starter Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer. The status of fellow former fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham, meanwhile, is in question — he appears to be a trade candidate with Zappe now on the roster.

While Zappe’s upside is limited, he provides the team with another longer-term option to groom behind Jones.