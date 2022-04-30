The New England Patriots have made their next selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. After not picking a player in the fifth round, they selected running back Kevin Harris out of South Carolina with the 183rd overall selection in the sixth.

Harris, 21, entered the draft off a three-year career with the Gamecocks. After playing only a marginal role as a freshman, he took over as the team’s starter by Year 2 and never looked back. In total, Harris appeared in 28 games, carrying the football 358 times for 1,798 yards and 23 touchdowns.

While he also registered 35 catches for 274 and one score, Harris projects primarily as a between-the-tackles runner at the next level. At 6-foot-0, 221 pounds, he is a thumper at the position.

Harris is now the second running back drafted by the Patriots after they added South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round.