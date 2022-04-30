With the NFL Draft entering the 200s, the New England Patriots have made their eighth selection: Northwest Missouri State defensive tackle Sam Roberts is headed to the Patriots as the 200th overall selection in the sixth round.

Roberts, 24, spent six years at Northwest Missouri State. Appearing in 50 games with 38 starts, he registered 18.5 sacks and forced a pair of fumbles. He furthermore was able to block a combined five kicks.

At 6-foot-5, 293 pounds, Roberts projects as a situational pass rusher on the interior of the defensive line. The Patriots might have a Deatrich Wise Jr.-like role in mind for him, serving as a 3-4 end moving between the 3- and 5-technique spots on passing downs.

Roberts becomes the fourth participant of this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl to get drafted by New England this year. He also is now the second Cliff Harris Award winner — given annually to the the best small-school defensive player in the nation — on the Patriots’ roster, joining safety Kyle Dugger.