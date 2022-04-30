After adding a Division-II prospect earlier in the sixth round, the New England Patriots went with one from one of college football’s most prestigious programs just 10 picks later. With the 210th overall selection, they acquired LSU guard Chasen Hines.

Hines, 22, started 17 of the 35 games he appeared in during his time as a Tiger. Primarily aligning at the right guard position, he does have some experience elsewhere as well: Hines served as LSU’s backup center as a sophomore and also started one game at left guard during his freshman campaign in 2018.

Showing the positional flexibility New England wants its interior O-linemen to have, the 6-foot-3, 327-pound lineman will get an opportunity to compete for a backup spot during his first training camp with the club.

Hines is the second offensive lineman added by the Patriots in this year’s draft. They already selected fellow guard Cole Strange as the 29th overall pick in the first round.