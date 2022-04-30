Barring an unexpected trade back in, the New England Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft is over. With their 10th and final pick, coming in at No. 245 overall in the seventh round, they selected offensive lineman Andrew Stueber out of Michigan.

Stueber, 22, spent five seasons in Ann Arbor and along the way saw action in 34 games. He started 20 of those, moving between the right tackle and right guard position: he started 20 contests on the outside — including all 14 during his senior campaign — as well as two more on the interior of the line.

While he has a good frame at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, Stueber projects more favorably on the inside rather than at the guard position. Either way, he offers considerable versatility and therefore a trait New England’s coaches love from the team’s linemen.

Stueber is the third player added to the Patriots’ O-line in this year’s draft. The team picked Cole Strange in the first round, before adding Chasen Hines and Stueber in the sixth and seventh, respectively.