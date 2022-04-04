With DeVante Parker’s arrival, Patriots have now rostered five wideouts from 2015 NFL draft

From the Alabama Crimson Tide to the William & Mary Tribe, 34 wide receivers were selected in the 2015 NFL draft, and by 25 different war rooms.

Bill Belichick’s was not among them.

But the New England Patriots, who ultimately filled out 11 cards, have circled back to the wideout prospects from that class over the years since. The latest acquisition came Saturday in an AFC East exchange.

DeVante Parker was the third player taken at the position in 2015. He is the fourth of the initial seven to be rostered by New England, and also the fifth from the draft’s initial three rounds to be.

Here’s a glance through the full list of those receivers with a Patriots stint.

No. 14 overall: DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

New England traded a 2023 third-round pick to Miami for a 2022 fifth-round pick and Parker as the calendar turned to April. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound Louisville product missed half of his senior year due to injury after earning first-team All-AAC honors as a junior, but finished with 43 receptions for 855 yards and five touchdowns en route to second-team recognition. Parker, now 29, has two years remaining on his contract extension from 2019, when he set career highs with 128 targets, 72 catches, 1,202 yards and nine scores alongside quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Hamstring, groin and shoulder injuries limited Parker to 19 starts across his final set of campaigns in Miami Gardens. Clocking the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, he has averaged 14 yards per reception through 93 games.

No. 20 overall: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

Agholor declared for the draft after notching second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore and first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior. The latter campaign at USC brought 104 receptions for 1,313 yards and a dozen touchdowns for the 6-foot, 198-pound target. A 40-time of 4.42 seconds followed in Indianapolis before Agholor landed in Philadelphia, where he spent five seasons and collected a Super Bowl LII ring. A change of scenery brought career bests with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, when Agholor averaged 18.7 yards per catch and tallied 896 yards to go with eight touchdowns. Agholor then caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots last season after signing a two-year, $22 million deal. The 28-year-old downfield threat started 13 games.

No. 29 overall: Phillip Dorsett, Indianapolis Colts

Dorsett had turned 36 catches into 871 yards and 10 touchdowns as a Miami Hurricanes senior before posting a 40-yard dash of 4.33 seconds as well as a three-cone of 6.70 seconds at the combine. He logged seven starts as a Colt before being traded to the Patriots in exchange quarterback Jacoby Brissett at the league’s 2017 roster deadline. An eventual Super Bowl LIII champion, Dorsett would appear in 51 games between his regular seasons and postseasons with New England. He caught 81 of the 129 passes thrown his way over that span, totaling 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns, including the only pair thrown by Tom Brady during the 2018 playoff run. Dorsett, now 29, signed with the Houston Texans in December. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound wideout made prior stops with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

No. 37 overall: Devin Smith, New York Jets

The Patriots released Smith prior to the start of training camp last July after the 30-year-old finished the previous season on the practice squad. He went on to spend 2021 between the scout teams of the Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, appearing in four contests as an elevation. Smith originally landed with the New York Jets as the first wide receiver selected in the 2015 draft’s second round. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Ohio State Buckeye ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds that spring, but missed the entirety of 2017 and 2018 while recovering from a second torn ACL in his right knee. Smith has caught 15 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns through 22 career games.

No. 94 overall: Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers

A rusher-slash-receiver out of Stanford, Montgomery was a consensus All-American and winner of the Jet Award as the nation’s top specialist. He accompanied the aforementioned Smith on the North roster during the 2015 Reese’s Senior Bowl, and has since made stops with four teams since going to Green Bay at pick No. 94. Montgomery, 29, signed a two-year pact with New England in March after accruing the last two years with the New Orleans Saints. Through 78 games and 20 starts, he has scored 10 touchdowns while accounting for 1,180 rushing yards on 258 carries and 1,104 receiving yards on 139 catches. Listed at 6-foot, 216 pounds, Montgomery has also added 1,274 return yards on kickoffs.

In all, the 2015 draft saw 13 wide receivers come off the board through three rounds.

Alabama’s Amari Cooper at No. 4, West Virginia’s Kevin White at No. 7 and Central Florida’s Breshad Perriman at No. 26 marked the others in the first. Missouri’s Dorial Green-Beckham at No. 40 followed in the second. So did Kansas State’s Tyler Lockett at No. 69, Arizona State’s Jaelen Strong at No. 70, Georgia’s Chris Conley at No. 76 and Auburn’s Sammie Coates at No. 87 in the third.