New England Patriots links 4/04/22 - Parker gives Pats a leg up in arms race; What happens with Harry?

- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Mike Dussault reports the Patriots 2022 OTA dates have been tentatively set.
- Mike Dussault analyzes the positions and players that have been most often connected to the Patriots at No. 21.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: LB Nakobe Dean is Todd McShay’s favorite fit for New England Patriots; Leftover notes from Belichick at the owners meetings; Cornerback; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notebook: Which Patriots are under the most pressure in 2022?
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: DeVante Parker trade; Draft profile: Florida State Edge Rusher Jermaine Johnson; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: 1. DeVante Parker is not the No. 1 WR the Patriots needed.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots/NFL things to know for Monday: Is this the end of the road for Harry?
- Zack Cox gives us the Patriots offseason schedule: Dates for 2022 OTAs, minicamp.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) Patriots’ off-season issues? Don’t be discouraged.
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: What will DeVante Parker bring to the Patriots after trade with Dolphins?
- Tom E. Curran analyzes DeVante Parker’s on-field and financial fit with the Pats. ‘First things first, you can project Parker to play the role N’Keal Harry has been unable to for three seasons — that of a big, physical, dependable receiver who plays on the outside and has a good catch radius.’
- Murph (E2GSports) Patriots trade for Dolphins WR Devante Parker. Want flash? Want splash? Well here you go.
- Mike Reiss looks at how the DeVante Parker trade affects N’Keal Harry and what the WR depth chart looks like now.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Resetting the WRs positional group after trading for DeVante Parker.
- Zack Cox explains how DeVante Parker could reshape the Patriots’ receiving corps.
- Adam London notes Kendrick Bourne sets expectations after the DeVante Parker trade.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 8 takeaways from the Patriots trading for Dolphins WR DeVante Parker.
- Dakota Randall tells us what the Patriots are getting in DeVante Parker.
- Dakota Randall notes DeVante Parker’s agent was clearly thrilled about his client landing with the Patriots.
- Adam London relays Peter King reminding Patriots fans that they’re still third in the division in wideout weapons.
- Kevyn Godwin (GilletteGazette) Will running backs recharge the Patriots’ offense
- Conan Grune (GilletteGazette) Remaining targets for the Patriots’ free agency.
- Justin Leger looks at whether DK Metcalf is a realistic option for WR-needy New England, and explains why the draft is more likely.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2022 draft profile: Imagine Georgia DT Jordan Davis playing next to Christian Barmore.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Georgia LB Quay Walker is explosive, twitchy.
- Kevin Tame’s Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Patriots bolster defense, add speed at wide receiver.
- Conan Grune (GilletteGazette) Mac Jones rookie review.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Why people are so high on new personnel chief Matt Groh.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Coaching staff or crony staff?
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Who knew about Bruce Arians’s retirement and when; Plus, coaches’ takes on the new overtime system, how Xavien Howard got rich (again), Bobby Wagner’s long-time impact in L.A.; More.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: 2022 NFL draft top 10 buzz, including a trade and two QB picks; More.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Projecting the six new teams that will make playoffs in 2022.
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: Patrick Mahomes isn’t worried about Chiefs’ offense after Tyreek Hill trade; Plus, thoughts from the league’s annual meetings and the Lamar Jackson contract situation.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPressCoverage) NFL 2022: Key comings and goings (as of April 2).
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Breaking down every team’s needs entering the NFL draft. Patriots: CB, LB, OT.
- Steven Ruiz (TheRinger) Even with DeVante Parker, the Patriots still have a ways to go.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) DeVante Parker trade grades: Dolphins, Patriots are both B+ winners in deal.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk0 Report: DeVante Parker trade likely to end N’Keal Harry’s time in New England.
- Jenna Ciccotelli notes Mac Jones welcomes DeVante Parker to the Patriots after trade from the Dolphins.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Matthew Slater is to special teams what Brady is to offense, LT to defense.
- Dan Mennella (AudacySports) Report: DK Metcalf believed to be available for ‘the right price.’
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL offseason programs announced: Here are the minicamp and OTA dates for all 32 teams.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Tyreek Hill-infused Miami Dolphins poised to be NFL’s Cinderella team in 2022.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 10 craziest stories from NFL’s busy 2022 offseason: Tom Brady returns, Russell Wilson moves on, and more.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL Draft 2022: Best backup plans for teams that miss out on top prospects.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Georgia LB Nakobe Dean at 21.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s new effort to create more diverse offensive coaching staff needs one important tweak.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: 24-year Washington Commanders employee testified to Congress about alleged financial improprieties.
- A.J. Perez (Front Office Sports) Commanders allegedly held back visiting NFL teams’ ticket revenue.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) If allegations of withholding payments from league are true, Daniel Snyder likely will be done.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL has no comment on report that Daniel Snyder has resumed his day-to-day role.
