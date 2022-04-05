New England Patriots links 4/05/22 - On Guard: Reshuffling Pats’ top draft needs after Parker pickup

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Patriots announce signing of DB Jabrill Peppers.
- Pat Patriot meets Boston’s $1 Portrait Guy. (1 min. video)
- Trending: Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft. (1 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian says that even with DeVante Parker, the Patriots still need to draft another receiver.
- Matt Dolloff says it sounds like the Patriots are done adding established receivers.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) How new free agent signings/trades help the Patriots.
- Phil Perry explains how DeVante Parker can help Mac Jones take the next step for the Pats.
- Andrew Callahan lays out how the Patriots will weaponize new wide receiver DeVante Parker.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Happy Together: Parker-Patriots pairing is favorable for both sides.
- CBS Sports looks at what DeVante Parker means for the Patriots depth chart at wide receiver.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Deconstructing Harry: The latest on N’Keal Harry and his future with the Patriots.
- Quinn Riley (BostonSportsWave) Four thoughts and quick analysis on the Devante Parker trade. 1. A true No. 1 WR.
- Khari Thompson reassesses the Patriots’ 3 biggest draft needs after the DeVante Parker trade.
- Alex Barth explores which top draft prospects are most likely to fall to the Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff looks at what the 2022 combine results tell us about the Patriots at the draft.
- Nick Goss NFL Rumors: DeVante Parker ‘made it clear’ he wanted to be a Patriots player.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. had ‘exploratory talks’.
- Nick Stevens reports Joe Judge worked out Miami QB prospect D’Eriq King who’s also being scouted as a receiver.
- Alex Reimer highlights Dante Scarnecchia explaining where the Patriots will miss Josh McDaniels the most.
- Andy Hart spotlights five Patriots who must be better in 2022, beginning with Mac Jones.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Florida CB Kaiir Elam.
- CBS Boston passes along a report saying the Patriots have shown pre-draft interest in Miami QB D’Eriq King.
- Alex Barth adjusts his Patriots Mock Draft for the DeVante Parker trade. Pats trade pick No. 21 and Michigan DB Daxton Hill at 29.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots mock draft #4 and thoughts on the DeVante Parker trade.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats go defense early in post-Parker trade mock draft.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Patriots’ pairing with DeVante Parker, and talk mock draft suggestions. (54 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Eagles GM Howie Roseman beats his peers to the punch with draft picks trade; Plus, the two leading candidates for the No. 1 pick, the complicated draft case of Derek Stingley Jr.; More.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Even with DeVante Parker, the Patriots still have a ways to go.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) How does a GM know if they are ready for the NFL draft?
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Eight teams have two first-round draft picks after flurry of trades.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft: Six Round 1 trades that would make sense.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL Draft: The top 11 quarterbacks.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL Draft: The top 11 running backs.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Draft prospects 2022: Updated big board of top 150 players, rankings by position.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2022. Pats pick Boston College G Zion Johnson at 21.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Boston College OG Zion Johnson at 21.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2022: Complete 7-round edition. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
- Paula Lavigne (ESPN) Who’s in charge of finding and catching cheaters in sports gambling? It’s complicated.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jelani Scott (SI) Commanders issue statement denying report of alleged financial impropriety.
