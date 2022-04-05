 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 4/05/22 - On Guard: Reshuffling Pats’ top draft needs after Parker pickup

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles
G Mike Onwenu
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Eagles GM Howie Roseman beats his peers to the punch with draft picks trade; Plus, the two leading candidates for the No. 1 pick, the complicated draft case of Derek Stingley Jr.; More.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Even with DeVante Parker, the Patriots still have a ways to go.
  • Jeff Legwold (ESPN) How does a GM know if they are ready for the NFL draft?
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Eight teams have two first-round draft picks after flurry of trades.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft: Six Round 1 trades that would make sense.
  • Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL Draft: The top 11 quarterbacks.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL Draft: The top 11 running backs.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Draft prospects 2022: Updated big board of top 150 players, rankings by position.
  • Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2022. Pats pick Boston College G Zion Johnson at 21.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Boston College OG Zion Johnson at 21.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2022: Complete 7-round edition. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
  • Paula Lavigne (ESPN) Who’s in charge of finding and catching cheaters in sports gambling? It’s complicated.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Jelani Scott (SI) Commanders issue statement denying report of alleged financial impropriety.

