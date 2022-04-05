Two weeks before the New England Patriots’ offseason workout program is scheduled to begin, a group of players led by quarterback Mac Jones has gathered in Tampa, FL, for a throwing session.

According to a series of videos shared on Instagram by wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, he and Jones are among five Patriots players present. Also working out alongside them are fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor as well as running back J.J. Taylor.

Whereas Taylor played only a limited role within the Patriots offense 2021, Jones, Bourne, Meyers and Agholor were all starter-level players.

The 15th overall selection in last year’s draft, Jones won the starting quarterback role in training camp and subsequently led New England to a 10-7 record and return to the playoffs. By far the most productive rookie QB in the NFL, the Alabama product showed some encouraging chemistry with both Meyers and Bourne — the former a three-year veteran, the latter a free agency addition in 2021.

Meyers and Jones ended up connecting 88 times for 895 yards and a touchdown. Bourne and the young QB, meanwhile, hooked up 59 times for 775 yards and seven touchdowns compared to one interception. In fact, the Jones-Bourne connection was one of the best in the NFL in 2021.

Now, the pair is trying to get a head start for 2022. The same also is true for Jones’ connection with Meyers and Nelson Agholor.

“Just figure out ways to become a better quarterback, and then do whatever we can to put more points up on the board so we can win more games,” Jones said about his offseason goals back in February.

While Meyers and Bourne were his favorite wide receivers to target last year, Agholor played a comparatively small role within New England’s passing offense. The first-year Patriot, who arrived on a two-year, $22 million free agency deal and ended the season as the club’s primary outside receiver, caught 36 passes from Jones for 436 yards and a pair of scores.

Jones and Agholor successfully building on that foundation would go a long way towards improving New England’s passing offense this upcoming season, especially from a vertical perspective. The same, obviously, is true by getting more out of the connection with tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, the running backs such as J.J. Taylor, and recent trade acquisition DeVante Parker.

The Patriots’ official offseason workout program will kick off at Gillette Stadium on April 18, with the early focus and strength and conditioning work.