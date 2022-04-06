New England Patriots links 4/06/22 - Round 1 draft strategy: Make a splash, or trade down to fill holes

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Transaction: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker in trade with Miami.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: How Parker fits in and other WR needs.
- Update: Gillette Stadium renovations continue. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/5: How will DeVante Parker fit into New England’s offense?, NFL draft preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels examines the Patriots top five needs in the 2022 NFL Draft: Guard, cornerback, linebacker, tackle and wide receiver.
- Andrew Callahan points out the Patriots’ four hidden roster holes heading into the draft: Backup QB, OT, Edge defender, Nose tackle.
- Jim Hackett says that with DeVante Parker on board, the Patriots are free to focus on defense in the draft.
- Alex Barth continues his Patriots draft preview with a look at the offensive line.
- Andy Hart talks about how Mac Jones is following his impressive rookie season by branching out in a leadership role as he works toward taking his and his team’s game to the next level this fall.
- Dakota Randall notes new videos show Mac Jones and Patriots receivers working out in Florida.
- Alex Reimer highlights WEEI guest Tom E. Curran suggesting how the Patriots may be going for a new offensive look next season.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots/NFL things to know: 1. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently said that he’s a big fan of Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and believes that he may be a great fit in New England’s defense; More.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Draft Rumors: Projected first-round tackle, Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning, is visiting New England.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots to host OL Trevor Penning, CB Jack Jones on top-30 visits as draft nears.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Florida State Edge Jermaine Johnson.
- Phil Perry profiles prototypical offensive tackles for the Patriots in this deep NFL Draft class.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Prospect profile: Georgia DT Jordan Davis.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots draft profile: Baylor LB Terrel Bernard could be perfect draft addition to revamped LB room.
- Andrew Doherty and Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) NFL Draft cornerback comparison: Andrew Booth Jr. vs. Kaiir Elam.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots had an unidentified scout present at Maine’s Pro Day in Orono on Monday. “Maine had nine players work out on Monday, highlighted by all-conference wide receiver Andre Miller. Miller is a big body possession receiver. He ran a 4.53 40 at 6-foot-2, 224 pounds.”
- Adam London notes NFL analyst Bucky Brooks believes the Patriots are the best landing spot for Alabama LB Christian Harris in the 2022 draft class.
- Zack Cox analyzes Chad Reuter’s mock draft that has the Patriots trading their 21st pick, to see if it has merit.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Todd McShay’s 2-round mock draft: Bill Belichick continues defensive rebuild.
- Matt Dolloff tells us the Patriots restructured Deatrich Wise’s contract to accommodate DeVante Parker.
- Adam London passes along a report that the “belief” within the Patriots is that they’re “most likely” to play in Germany for a regular season game in 2023.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Kevin Tame, Jr. discuss the rare intra-divisional trade with the Miami Dolphins, and profile the Pats’ biggest needs in the draft. (35 min. video).
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph and Steve are joined by Phil Perry to dig deep into the draft and upcoming season. (53 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots restructure Deatrich Wise’s contract.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Trade up, trade down or stay put in 2022 NFL Draft: The best plan for all 32 picks in the first round. Patriots: Trade down.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will players stay away from offseason workouts again? “Led by influential voices such as Tom Brady (in bold)...” /Veterans set this up with 2011 CBA but yeah, lay this on Brady for the clicks.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest?
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL draft top 100 prospect rankings: Defensive backs rule with Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner leading the way.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL draft: The top 16 receivers.
- Anthony Treash (PFF) Eight Day 3 prospects that should be on your team’s radar.
- Staff (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: Pro Day schedule & results tracker.
- Corey Seeley and Mello (TheDraftScout) 2022 member mock draft: Rounds 1-2. Patriots pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 21 and Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal at 54.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Baylor S Jalen Pitre at 21.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam at 21.
- Sam Monson (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: Risers and fallers according to PFF’s mock draft simulator.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Stefon Diggs deal prompts very different initial reports on value.
- Josh Peter (USA Today) Rob Gronkowski on future: I need to be ‘all in’ in order to decide to play in NFL in 2022.
- Conor O’Halloran (ESPN) ‘Tom Brady is my pension’: How a $6 purchase began a British fan’s love of the NFL GOAT.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL pushes flag football as an Olympic sport.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Conor Orr (SI) What it would say if the alleged ticket payment improprieties finally sank Daniel Snyder.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Judge requires Deshaun Watson to answer questions about consensual sex with other massage therapists.
Loading comments...