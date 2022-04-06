 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 4/06/22 - Round 1 draft strategy: Make a splash, or trade down to fill holes

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
  • Mark Daniels examines the Patriots top five needs in the 2022 NFL Draft: Guard, cornerback, linebacker, tackle and wide receiver.
  • Andrew Callahan points out the Patriots’ four hidden roster holes heading into the draft: Backup QB, OT, Edge defender, Nose tackle.
  • Jim Hackett says that with DeVante Parker on board, the Patriots are free to focus on defense in the draft.
  • Alex Barth continues his Patriots draft preview with a look at the offensive line.
  • Andy Hart talks about how Mac Jones is following his impressive rookie season by branching out in a leadership role as he works toward taking his and his team’s game to the next level this fall.
  • Dakota Randall notes new videos show Mac Jones and Patriots receivers working out in Florida.
  • Alex Reimer highlights WEEI guest Tom E. Curran suggesting how the Patriots may be going for a new offensive look next season.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots/NFL things to know: 1. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently said that he’s a big fan of Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and believes that he may be a great fit in New England’s defense; More.
  • Zack CoxPatriots Draft Rumors: Projected first-round tackle, Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning, is visiting New England.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots to host OL Trevor Penning, CB Jack Jones on top-30 visits as draft nears.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Florida State Edge Jermaine Johnson.
  • Phil Perry profiles prototypical offensive tackles for the Patriots in this deep NFL Draft class.
  • Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Prospect profile: Georgia DT Jordan Davis.
  • Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots draft profile: Baylor LB Terrel Bernard could be perfect draft addition to revamped LB room.
  • Andrew Doherty and Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) NFL Draft cornerback comparison: Andrew Booth Jr. vs. Kaiir Elam.
  • Alex Barth reports the Patriots had an unidentified scout present at Maine’s Pro Day in Orono on Monday. “Maine had nine players work out on Monday, highlighted by all-conference wide receiver Andre Miller. Miller is a big body possession receiver. He ran a 4.53 40 at 6-foot-2, 224 pounds.”
  • Adam London notes NFL analyst Bucky Brooks believes the Patriots are the best landing spot for Alabama LB Christian Harris in the 2022 draft class.
  • Zack Cox analyzes Chad Reuter’s mock draft that has the Patriots trading their 21st pick, to see if it has merit.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Todd McShay’s 2-round mock draft: Bill Belichick continues defensive rebuild.
  • Matt Dolloff tells us the Patriots restructured Deatrich Wise’s contract to accommodate DeVante Parker.
  • Adam London passes along a report that the “belief” within the Patriots is that they’re “most likely” to play in Germany for a regular season game in 2023.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Kevin Tame, Jr. discuss the rare intra-divisional trade with the Miami Dolphins, and profile the Pats’ biggest needs in the draft. (35 min. video).
  • One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph and Steve are joined by Phil Perry to dig deep into the draft and upcoming season. (53 min.)

