DeVante Parker is officially a Patriot — his trade from Miami to New England was announced on Tuesday — and he wasted no time to join some of his new teammates. The 29-year-old has arrived in Tampa, FL, on Tuesday to participate in a workout that began earlier this week.

A video shared on social media by fellow Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne confirmed Parker’s participation during Wednesday’s session. Quarterback Mac Jones, running back J.J. Taylor and wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor are also in attendance.

A first-round selection in the 2015 draft, Parker spent the first seven seasons of his career as a member of the Miami Dolphins. With the team retooling its wide receiver position, however, he was put on the trade block and eventually moved to the Patriots. New England paid a 2023 third-round selection for Parker and a 2022 fifth-rounder.

Parker projects as a starter-level player with his new team, and the top outside option in an offense that featured Bourne, Meyers and Agholor as its top three wide receivers a year ago. The group did show some solid chemistry with rookie QB Mac Jones, but a lack of explosiveness and vertical elements held the unit back throughout the year.

The 6-foot-3 Parker helps address those issues and gives Jones a proven X-receiver to work with. While not without his questions either — his injury history, for example, is significant — he raises the floor for the entire unit.

Obviously, time will tell how quickly Parker will adapt to the Patriots’ system and his new quarterback. However, it appears he is not leaving it to chance.