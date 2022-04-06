2022 NFL Draft: Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. set for top-30 visit with the Patriots

After hosting a pair of top-30 visits on Wednesday, the Patriots will keep their calendar busy this week. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New England is now scheduled to meet with Clemson’s cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. on Friday.

Booth marks the third cornerback (and sixth total prospect) the Patriots have hosted on a top-30 visit this offseason, joining Houston’s Marcus Jones and Arizona States’ Jack Jones.

Standing at 6-feet, 195 pounds, Booth offers an excellent blend of size, athleticism, and versatility at the cornerback position. Throughout his three collegiate seasons, Booth appeared in 35 games for the Tigers. During his 2021 junior season, he showcased himself as one of the nation’s best press corners, earning first-team All-ACC honors.

This offseason, Booth did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine or Clemson’s Pro Day as he was recovering from a recent sports hernia surgery. The surgery was a result of a Grade 2 quad strain he suffered ahead of the Combine.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Booth is “expected to be ready for the start of training camp”, however.

After losing J.C. Jackson this offseason, it’s no surprise the Patriots are keeping close tabs on a player like Booth, who has the makings to become a true No. 1 cornerback at the next level. If Booth, who is projected to be a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, is available at No. 21 overall, he would be strong pick to add starting caliber depth along the boundary.