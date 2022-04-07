New England Patriots links 4/07/22 - Is Welker a walk-in for Pats’ Hall of Fame?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala.
- Paul Perillo tells us who’s up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame: Nominations for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame are due, and here’s who made the cut.
- Alexandra Francisco talks about Jalen Mills getting to swim with the sharks.
- Meet WR DeVante Parker. (38 sec. video)
- Community: An NFL draft wish come true. (1 min. video)
- Draft Prospect Review: Quarterbacks. Breaking down all the top talent at the QB position in the draft and which prospects may have a fit with the Patriots. (11.56 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran breaks down how the Patriots are going to compete in the AFC arms race without a ton of salary cap space, and a potential philosophy shift.
- Khari Thompson offers four takeaways from a new study on the Patriots’ draft strategy. 1. The Pats have favored offense recently.
- Khari Thompson highlights Robert Kraft hinting to Jeff Howe how the Patriots plan to jumpstart Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith. “We’re making changes to take advantage of what they do best.”
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots to host CB Andrew Booth, Jr, OT Kenyon Green on pre-draft visits.
- Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots are reportedly hosting six prospects on draft visits.
- Alex Barth finds the Patriots are reportedly one of eight teams set to meet with top guard in the draft.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2022 draft prospect: Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders could be a rotational piece along the defensive line.
- Conan Grune (GilletteGazette) The Patriots prospect profile: Alabama WR Jameson Williams.
- Hayden Bird notes Georgia LB Nakobe Dean discussed why he would be a good fit with the Patriots ahead of the NFL Draft.
- Alex Barth continues his Patriots draft preview with a look at the Defensive line.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Back to work: Mac Jones leads offseason throwing sessions with Pats pass-catchers.
- Andrew Callahan spotlights Mac Jones and his receivers building chemistry during Florida passing sessions.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) How re-signing FA’s will benefit the Patriots in 2022: It’s all about the veterans.
- Chris Mason examines the 6 Patriots still sitting in free agency.
- Zack Cox tells us how DeVante Parker reacted to being traded In his first public comments since becoming a Patriot. ‘I’m ready to get it going.’
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots Country Notebook: Wise deal restructured, nine nominated for call to Patriots Hall and More; Also…Might Bill Belichick’s story be headed for the Hollywood big screen?
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots Hall of Fame Committee selects initial nominees for 2022, including Vince Wilfork and Wes Welker.
- Sean T. McGuire calls these AFC running back rankings laughable after Damien Harris ranked 15th.
- Khari Thompson posts a Q&A with longtime NFL agent Leigh Steinberg as he talks Patriots’ winning ways, representing Drew Bledsoe and more. “They don’t have the most superstars, and yet they win anyway because of their system.”
- Dakota Randall rolls his eyes over Dan Orlovski’s overboard rant on concerns about the Patriots offense.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Andy Hart discuss the Patriots and their draft prospects. (34 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the role of Hunter Henry in this year’s offense, and the impact of the DeVante Parker trade on the Pats’ draft plans. (40 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Will more players leverage their way to desired trade destinations? Plus, the value of free agents after the draft, the Jets’ roster-building process and more.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Factors that fueled Eagles-Saints draft trade, plus optimism for top QB prospects.
- Gil Brandt (NFL.com) Hot 100: Ranking top prospects in 2022 NFL Draft class.
- Nathan Forster (Football Outsiders) Treylon Burks leads crowded WR draft class.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) 2022 Graybeards: A team of the NFL’s best remaining free agents, age 30 or older
- Ryan Clark (ESPN) Could the Patriots finish in last place in the AFC East this season? (1.39 min. video)
- Peter Schrager (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Boston College IOL Zion Johnson at 21.
- Charles Davis (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Comparing the superior QB draft classes of 1983 and 2004, headlined by Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL’s richest owners revealed: Cowboys, Rams and Panthers top list of 15 wealthiest for 2022. No. 4 Robert Kraft, Patriots: $8.3 billion (up two spots).
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady was very close to officially joining the Dolphins, initially as an owner. /In no universe does having “discussions” equate to “very close to officially joining.”
- You Pod to Win the Game podcast: Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss another Washington scandal, Kraft fires shots at Belichick & that wild Eagles-Saints pick swap. (68 min.)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL’s Daniel Snyder problem won’t stop ballooning to the chagrin of Roger Goodell and league.
- AP (ESPN) NFL warned to improve treatment of women, workplace culture by attorneys general of six states.
