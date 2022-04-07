After seven years with the Miami Dolphins, DeVante Parker will wear a different uniform moving forward. The team that originally selected the wide receiver in the first round of the 2015 draft, traded him within the division over the weekend: Parker was sent to the New England Patriots in a move that was made official on Tuesday.

The Patriots do not introduce their free agency or trade acquisitions with a lot of fanfare — that honor is traditionally reserved for the highest draft pick. However, they shared a short video on their website on social media channels on Thursday featuring the 29-year-old.

The message shared by Parker is a simple one: “Ready to get it going.”

“I’m very excited. I’m just blessed that they gave me a chance, that they gave me an opportunity just to come out and help the team in whatever way I can,” Parker said in the short snipped made available by the team.

“I appreciate the fans for all their support. I’m just looking forward to it. Ready to get it going.”

Despite a productive seven-year stint with the Dolphins, Parker was made available via trade this offseason. Miami’s recent investments at the wide receiver spot — including Jaylen Waddle via a first-round draft choice and Tyreek Hill via a blockbuster trade — meant that the veteran would play a lesser role moving forward, which prompted the club to look for another team to move him to.

It found one within the AFC East. The Patriots were willing to send a 2023 third-round draft pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

Since the trade was made official, Parker already joined some of his teammates at a workout session in Florida. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is among the players present.