With starting guards Shaq Mason and Ted Karras both departing last month, the New England Patriots have a major need along their interior offensive line heading towards the draft. It is therefore no surprise that the team is proactively scouting some of the top players available at the position.

Among them is Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, who is reportedly scheduled to visit with the Patriots in the near future. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Green spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, and will next head to New England.

A former five-star recruit out, Green became an instant starter at right guard for the Aggies upon his arrival in 2019. Over his three seasons at the school, he started all 35 games he appeared in and saw action at every spot along the offensive line.

His 2021 junior campaign was his best to date. A consensus All-American, the 21-year-old played in 12 games and started everywhere but center: he started seven contests at left guard, two at right guard and right tackle, and one at left guard. He proved himself a productive player regardless of position and ended the season having given up just 10 combined quarterback pressures, including one sack.

The 6-foot-4, 323-pound lineman, who might hear his name called as early as the first round of this month’s draft, could become a Day 1 starter in the NFL. After losing Karras as an unrestricted free agent and trading Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are in dire need of just that.

At the moment, after all, their projected starting lineup currently includes career backup James Ferentz. Realistically, a highly-drafted prospect such as Green will take over and thus fill out the interior spots alongside fellow guard Michael Onwenu and center David Andrews.