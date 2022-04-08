 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 4/08/22 - Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes coming to offensive, defensive philosophy

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v&nbsp;Miami Dolphins Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Jasper Jones (AudacySports) Tom Brady’s company inks multi-year NFT deal with ESPN after rift over retirement announcement. /Maybe all these ‘rifts’ the media breathlessly reports on aren’t as deep and dividing as we’re told.
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Brian Flores’ NFL lawsuit and a ‘fake interview process’: Everything we know about Steve Wilks, Ray Horton additions and what’s next.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mike Mularkey revealed Titans did sham Rooney Rule interviews after hiring him as coach.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) What Mike Mularkey said about Titans and Rooney Rule should worry NFL.
  • Conor Orr (SI) Brian Flores’s claims against the NFL are growing more powerful and less avoidable: Additional allegations mean the NFL must address its issues instead of sweeping things under the rug.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores joins Texans as defendant to lawsuit.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores says he sent memo to Dolphins executives regarding Stephen Ross’s desire to lose games.
  • Brent Schrotenboer (USA Today) Plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson add negligence claims to lawsuits over massages.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...