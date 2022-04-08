New England Patriots links 4/08/22 - Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes coming to offensive, defensive philosophy

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Patriots Unfiltered 4/7: Hall of Fame nomination committee recap, draft prospects that fit with New England. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick is building a precarious offense. He must have faith Mac Jones can figure it out.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) One Patriots insider believes a philosophy change is coming on defense.
- Mike Reiss talks about how Mac Jones is expanding his leadership role with the Patriots.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) DeVante Parker joins Mac Jones and teammates for Wednesday workout.
- Dakota Randall notes Mac Jones shares a video of workout with DeVante Parker and other Pats WRs.
- Adam London highlights Kendrick Bourne looking ahead to the Patriots’ 2022 season in a new Instagram post.
- Andy Hart suggests exploding veteran contracts should push the Patriots to draft a WR.
- Kevyn Godwin (GilletteGazette) Will the Patriots have a 1,000 yard receiver in 2022?
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: With veteran market exploding, Pats should start investing in WRs in the draft.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots Country Mailbag: The Parker effect, Mac’s development and More!
- Zack Cox’ Friday Patriots Mailbag: Spotlighting draft sleepers, sneaky needs for the Pats; Plus: How will DeVante Parker’s arrival impact Nelson Agholor?
- Nick O’Malley Draft Notebook: NFL Mock Draft 2022: Imagining a Bill Belichick mad scientist trade-up scenario.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2022 Draft Profile: Baylor S Jalen Pitre fits the positionless football blueprint. Pitre is a heat seeking missile safety and interchangeable defensive chess piece.
- Justin Leger suggests three players the Patriots should consider in 2022 NFL Draft.
- Phil Perry presents his seven-round NFL Mock Draft: Projecting each Patriots pick. Pats take Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann at 21.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Patriots Hall Of Fame Committee reveals its nominees for the Class of 2022.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Jarrett Stidham announces birth of first child.
- Adam London notes Sam Darnold opens up about ‘seeing ghosts’ comment against the Patriots. “It’s a tough thing to handle to this day”
- Michael Hurley offers his unique perspective on the latest Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski news.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Rob Gronkowski jokes the Patriots prevent their players from hitting incentive bonuses.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Andrew Callahan provide a glass-half-full outlook for why the Patriots could exceed expectations in 2022. (28 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Pre-NFL Draft Mailbag: Patriots’ free agency, Jahan Dotson’s draft stock and Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback options; More.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) DK Metcalf trade simulation: Seven offers from NFL teams, the Seahawks’ steep asking price and a verdict.
- Sam Monson (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings.
- Michael Renner (PFF) Wide receiver prospect superlatives.
- Conor McQuiston (PFF) Predicting draft slot based on athletic testing and production for 2022 edge defenders.
- Anthony Treash (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 10 FCS prospects.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) From Andrew Luck to Joe Burrow, reviewing every first-round QB drafted over the last 10 years.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) Redrafting the 2012 NFL draft. Patriots originally picked Chandler Jones at 21, but he goes off the board at No. 9 - so Pats pick DE Olivier Vernon in this redraft.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) 25 NFL drafts ago, no quarterback went in Round 1: Why it might never happen again.
- Zach Kruse (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL Wire mock draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth at 21.
- Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.1: More trades blow up the draft order. Pats trade pick 21, take Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 29.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jasper Jones (AudacySports) Tom Brady’s company inks multi-year NFT deal with ESPN after rift over retirement announcement. /Maybe all these ‘rifts’ the media breathlessly reports on aren’t as deep and dividing as we’re told.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Brian Flores’ NFL lawsuit and a ‘fake interview process’: Everything we know about Steve Wilks, Ray Horton additions and what’s next.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mike Mularkey revealed Titans did sham Rooney Rule interviews after hiring him as coach.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) What Mike Mularkey said about Titans and Rooney Rule should worry NFL.
- Conor Orr (SI) Brian Flores’s claims against the NFL are growing more powerful and less avoidable: Additional allegations mean the NFL must address its issues instead of sweeping things under the rug.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores joins Texans as defendant to lawsuit.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores says he sent memo to Dolphins executives regarding Stephen Ross’s desire to lose games.
- Brent Schrotenboer (USA Today) Plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson add negligence claims to lawsuits over massages.
