PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS OL Cole Strange // WR Tyquan Thornton // CB Marcus Jones // CB Jack Jones // RB Pierre Strong // QB Bailey Zappe // RB Kevin Harris // DT Sam Roberts // G Chasen Hines // OL Andrew Stueber

New England Patriots links 5/01/22 - Bonus Draft Edition

Bonus weekend links for Sunday

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Cole Strange: I’d have chip on my shoulder no matter where I was picked.
  • Conor Orr (SI) NFL Draft 2022 Grades: Analysis of every team’s picks. Patriots: B-.
  • Analysis Team (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams. Patriots: D. /Bring it on.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Grading every pick made in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Patriots: D. Includes full scouting report on Cole Strange.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft winners and losers: Jets, Ravens, Eagles get top hauls, bumpy road for Patriots. Loser: New England Patriots: “The Patriots don’t give a damn about your mock drafts or what you think of their class, which is somewhat respectable”; More.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Five biggest reaches include Patriots taking Cole Strange in the first round
  • Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Why Bailey Zappe was the fifth quarterback drafted — and why New England drafted him.
  • Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Patriots surprisingly draft record-breaking quarterback Bailey Zappe in fourth round.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Georgia sets draft record with five defenders selected in first round. /None of them going to New England.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) First-round TV ratings for NFL draft plummets.

