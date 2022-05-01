New England Patriots links 5/01/22 - Bonus Draft Edition

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault gives us 10 key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft. 1. Speed arrives.
- Paul Perillo analyzes the final two days of the draft: Days 2 and 3 all about speed.
- Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class: Summary of the 10 players New England selected in the Draft.
- Erik Scalavino recaps what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the draft. Pats pick up 7 more rookies.
- Alexandra Francisco helps us get to know the new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft.
- Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft: Day Two and Day Three.
- Mike Dussault Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup.
- Press Conference: Matt Groh (15.16 min. video)
- Highlight: Cole Strange’s first day in Foxboro. (1 min. video)
- College Highlights: WR Tyquan Thornton (5.32 min.) - CB Marcus Jones (6.30 min.) - CB Jack Jones (1 min.) - RB Pierre Strong (2 min.) - QB Bailey Zappe (9 min.) - RB Kevin Harris (3.21 min.) - DL Sam Roberts (2.11 min.) - OL Andrew Stueber (1.28 min.) - G Chasen Hines (2 min.)
- Conference Calls: Cole Strange - Tyquan Thornton - Marcus Jones - Jack Jones - Pierre Strong - Bailey Zappe.
- Zack Cox gives us a full rundown of New England’s 10 selections.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Here’s a look at every Patriots selection from the 2022 NFL draft.
- Dakota Randall relays Mel Kiper ranking the Patriots dead last in his 2022 NFL Draft grades. /Kiper has never once gotten a Belichick draft correct and couldn’t resist kicking them when they’re ‘down’.
- Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) 5 things to know about new Patriots guard Cole Strange. 1. He is another player who harkens back to Belichick’s military ties - well, sort of.
- Marcus Kwesi O’Mard highlights Dante Scarnecchia endorsing Cole Strange as a top draft pick.
- Jake Rigdon (Fanspeak) Q&A with New England guard Cole Strange: ‘I guess I’m moving up!’
- Jerry Thornton writes the Patriots get the fastest human in the 2022 NFL Draft: WR Tyquan Thornton of Baylor.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots 2nd-round pick Tyquan Thornton: 5 Things to know. 1) He’s extremely fast.
- Zack Cox tells us why the Patriots strayed from usual blueprint to draft Tyquan Thornton.
- Phil Perry sees Tyquan Thornton bringing much-needed outside speed to the offense, but questions whether he was the right pick.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Inside the draft room as the Patriots select Tyquan Thornton.
- Phil Perry explains why Houston CB Marcus Jones should be a great fit in Foxboro.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Jack of all trades: Arizona State CB Jones brings versatility to the Patriots.
- Zack Cox talks about the Patriots double dipping at running back.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Fast and Furious: Rookie RB Pierre Strong grateful for Patriots ‘blessing’.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots draft pick Chasen Hines provides another versatile Player on the Offensive Line.
- Scott Neville hears an NFL analyst who sees Shaq Mason in new Patriots draft pick Chasen Hines.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots draft pick OL Andrew Stueber believes he can be an NFL tackle. /Certainly hope so...
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Tracking the Patriots’ undrafted free agent signings from 2022 NFL draft.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) ‘Don’t mess with Bill’: Rams coach Sean McVay calls Belichick, apologizes for ‘Strange’ laugh at Patriots. It’s not nice to make fun of Bill Belichick. And it’s usually not smart, either.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Cole Strange: I’d have chip on my shoulder no matter where I was picked.
- Conor Orr (SI) NFL Draft 2022 Grades: Analysis of every team’s picks. Patriots: B-.
- Analysis Team (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams. Patriots: D. /Bring it on.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Grading every pick made in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Patriots: D. Includes full scouting report on Cole Strange.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft winners and losers: Jets, Ravens, Eagles get top hauls, bumpy road for Patriots. Loser: New England Patriots: “The Patriots don’t give a damn about your mock drafts or what you think of their class, which is somewhat respectable”; More.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Five biggest reaches include Patriots taking Cole Strange in the first round
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Why Bailey Zappe was the fifth quarterback drafted — and why New England drafted him.
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Patriots surprisingly draft record-breaking quarterback Bailey Zappe in fourth round.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Georgia sets draft record with five defenders selected in first round. /None of them going to New England.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) First-round TV ratings for NFL draft plummets.
