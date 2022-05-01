With undrafted free agency underway, NFL teams are not just extending contract offers to rookie players who did no hear their names called over the draft’s seven rounds but also invitations for tryouts. One of those reached Rhode Island defensive back Coby Tippett, and it was coming from a familiar team: the New England Patriots.

Tippett is no stranger to the organization. Not only was he already invited to a pre-draft workout alongside other local prospects, his father also spent his entire career with the team: Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who currently serves as the organization’s executive director of community affairs.

Unlike his dad, who was drafted in the second round in 1982, the younger Tippett is hoping to enter the league through free agency. He will be getting his chance to make a positive impression in two weeks:

Tippett, 23, entered the draft after a five-year college career that saw him spend time at Towson and Rhode Island.

During his 2021 redshirt senior campaign, the 5-foot-8, 195-pounder appeared in 10 games and registered 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also returned 18 punts for 226 yards and a touchdown; his punt return average of 12.6 yards per runback ranked first in the Atlantic 10.

Despite playing some solid football for the Rams, Tippett going undrafted was expected. Now, he is traveling the free agency path, and it might just take him to the Patriots.

“He and I joke all the time: he has more Patriots jerseys at home, he’s been here to this stadium probably more than most of the players that have played here,” his father told ABC6 ahead of the draft about his son possibly joining the club. “He’s fortunate to have played a couple of state championships here in high school. It would be awesome. His dad and mom would be elated to have him running around out here on the field.”