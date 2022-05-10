Cornerback Marcus Jones, the New England Patriots’ third-round draft pick earlier this month, is apparently recovering well after undergoing surgery on both his shoulders since December. Speaking to reporters after hearing his name called 85th overall, Jones mentioned that he would be trending in the right direction.

“My shoulders are doing very well,” he said. “Just staying on top of doing what I can to make sure I’m fully healed. So, just staying on top and making sure that I’m staying conditioned and working out. That’s the main thing I’m doing.”

When asked whether or not he feels like he will be good to go by the time training camp will roll around in late July, Jones gave a pretty definitive answer.

“Yes, sir.”

Jones, 23, was plagued by shoulder ailments going all the way back to his sophomore campaign at Troy. That year, he had to sit out two contests due to a collarbone issue.

While the injury did not force him to miss any additional games both at Troy and after his transfer to Houston in 2019, he still underwent surgery following his senior campaign. His right shoulder was repaired last December, with his left shoulder following in February.

As a result of the two procedures, he was unable to participate in most of the pre-draft process. He had to pull out of the Senior Bowl after receiving an invitation, and was also a no-show at both the Scouting Combine and his pro day. Nonetheless, the Patriots decided to invest a third-round pick in the 5-foot-8, 174-pound defender.

Jones and the rest of the team’s first-year players will meet at Gillette Stadium later this week: New England’s rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 13-15. His level of participation will be a first indication on the current progress of his recovery.