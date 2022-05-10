New England Patriots links 5/10/22 - Initial impressions of the Patriots 2022 Draft class revisited

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign eight rookie free agents.
- Erik Scalavino takes an in-depth look at the football journey OL Chasen Hines of LSU: One of New England’s sixth-round draft choices hopes to make NFL home in New England.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Patriots players Brian Hoyer and Joe Cardona got a chance to play The Country Club in Brookline and get it warmed up for the U.S. Open.
- Fly to the Home Opener Sweepstakes: Enter here to win 2 JetBlue flights and 2 tickets to the Patriots 2022 home opener at Gillette Stadium. /I live only 15 min. away but still entered, lol.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan suggests five things to watch during Thursday’s schedule release. 1. The finish.
- Alex Barth tells us what he’ll be watching for in the Patriots 2022 schedule release. 1. Opener & finale.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Josh McDaniels vs. Patriots: Must-watch NFL reunion game.
- Tom E. Curran says it appears the Patriots have abandoned the ‘waterbug’ slot receiver, once a staple of their offensive attack.
- Zack Cox gives us some Cole Strange takeaways to see what the Pats are getting in their first-round pick.
- Alex Reimer relays NFL talent evaluator Mike Sando comparing Cole Strange to Joe Thuney: He can become a ‘great left guard.’
- Tyler Lamb (Gillette Gazette) New England steals 2021 Division II Defensive Player of the Year in sixth round. Sam Roberts ‘is truly a monster standing at 6-4 and 287 pounds. He could be a hidden gem because he played college for Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.’
- Adam London Patriots Rumors: These teams were interested in drafting Tyquan Thornton. This pick might not have been an egregious reach. /oh, really?
- Henry McKenna (Patriots Wire) Ranking the Patriots rookies by projected impact in 2022.
- Khari Thompson relays Peter King on how the improved Jets might soon be a problem for the Patriots.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Dante Scarnecchia’s take on the Cole Strange pick and more.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Giants release CB James Bradberry: Should Patriots pursue him?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) 3 free agents the Pats should sign? The Patriots “should prioritize these three veterans that are still available on the open market.’’
- Nick Stevens explains why the Patriots’ road miles will be not be overbearing for the 2022 season.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Turn the Tide? Bill O’Brien’s recent visit re-ignites coaching rumors.
- Evan Lazar addresses whether the Patriots should pursue CB James Bradberry after his release from the Giants? (4.11 min. video)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph rate and evaluate the Patriots coaching staff changes, their free agent/trade additions and their undrafted free agent signings for 2022. (48 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two Podcast: Steve Balestrieri and Derek Havens recap the Patriots 2022 NFL draft class. (66 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Monday Night Football doubleheaders not really doubleheaders; Plus, Richard Sherman’s TV future, James Bradberry on the trade block, four rookies already impressing, and more!
- NFL Experts (ESPN) Answering the 2022 NFL draft’s biggest questions: Experts debate favorite picks, top rookie classes, fantasy stars, more.
- Debate (NFL.com) Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments? No one picks Patriots.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots drafted more offensive players than ever before under Bill Belichick.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Patriots announce signing of eight UDFAs.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Five NFL reunions that should happen for 2022 season.
- Marcel Louis-Jacques (ESPN) Source: Sony Michel plans to sign with Miami Dolphins.
- Paul Schwartz (NY Post) Giants cut James Bradberry with no trade available.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Tom Brady deciding to unretire forced schedule-makers to start all over.
- Game Theory (NFLcom) Way-too-early win-total projections for every team in 2022. Patriots: 8.7. (3 min. video)
- You Pod to Win the Game (Yahoo! Sports) Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel talk Jerry Jones’ wild week, Hopkins suspended, salty AFC South QBs & should Belichick continue drafting? (73 min.)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson’s pre-trial depositions will continue on Friday.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mississippi sues Brett Favre over allegedly misspent welfare dollars.
