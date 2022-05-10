 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS OL Cole Strange // WR Tyquan Thornton // CB Marcus Jones // CB Jack Jones // RB Pierre Strong // QB Bailey Zappe // RB Kevin Harris // DT Sam Roberts // G Chasen Hines // OL Andrew Stueber

New England Patriots links 5/10/22 - Initial impressions of the Patriots 2022 Draft class revisited

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
Cole Strange
TEAM TALK

  • Transactions: Patriots sign eight rookie free agents.
  • Erik Scalavino takes an in-depth look at the football journey OL Chasen Hines of LSU: One of New England’s sixth-round draft choices hopes to make NFL home in New England.
  • Alexandra Francisco reports Patriots players Brian Hoyer and Joe Cardona got a chance to play The Country Club in Brookline and get it warmed up for the U.S. Open.
  • Fly to the Home Opener Sweepstakes: Enter here to win 2 JetBlue flights and 2 tickets to the Patriots 2022 home opener at Gillette Stadium. /I live only 15 min. away but still entered, lol.

LOCAL LINKS

  • Andrew Callahan suggests five things to watch during Thursday’s schedule release. 1. The finish.
  • Alex Barth tells us what he’ll be watching for in the Patriots 2022 schedule release. 1. Opener & finale.
  • Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Josh McDaniels vs. Patriots: Must-watch NFL reunion game.
  • Tom E. Curran says it appears the Patriots have abandoned the ‘waterbug’ slot receiver, once a staple of their offensive attack.
  • Zack Cox gives us some Cole Strange takeaways to see what the Pats are getting in their first-round pick.
  • Alex Reimer relays NFL talent evaluator Mike Sando comparing Cole Strange to Joe Thuney: He can become a ‘great left guard.’
  • Tyler Lamb (Gillette Gazette) New England steals 2021 Division II Defensive Player of the Year in sixth round. Sam Roberts ‘is truly a monster standing at 6-4 and 287 pounds. He could be a hidden gem because he played college for Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.’
  • Adam London Patriots Rumors: These teams were interested in drafting Tyquan Thornton. This pick might not have been an egregious reach. /oh, really?
  • Henry McKenna (Patriots Wire) Ranking the Patriots rookies by projected impact in 2022.
  • Khari Thompson relays Peter King on how the improved Jets might soon be a problem for the Patriots.
  • Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Dante Scarnecchia’s take on the Cole Strange pick and more.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Giants release CB James Bradberry: Should Patriots pursue him?
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) 3 free agents the Pats should sign? The Patriots “should prioritize these three veterans that are still available on the open market.’’
  • Nick Stevens explains why the Patriots’ road miles will be not be overbearing for the 2022 season.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Turn the Tide? Bill O’Brien’s recent visit re-ignites coaching rumors.
  • Evan Lazar addresses whether the Patriots should pursue CB James Bradberry after his release from the Giants? (4.11 min. video)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph rate and evaluate the Patriots coaching staff changes, their free agent/trade additions and their undrafted free agent signings for 2022. (48 min.)
  • Patriots Fourth and Two Podcast: Steve Balestrieri and Derek Havens recap the Patriots 2022 NFL draft class. (66 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson’s pre-trial depositions will continue on Friday.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mississippi sues Brett Favre over allegedly misspent welfare dollars.

